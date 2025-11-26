Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives named a Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotel in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveller ME Awards

Refined Beachfront Living at the Grand Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa Elegant Overwater Living at the Three-Bedroom Sunset Overwater Pool Residence The Club at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Holistic Wellness at Spa Cenvaree Retreat Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives awarded ‘Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotel’ in the inaugural Condé Nast Traveller ME Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 have just been announced, and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives , located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts , has earned a place on the list. The paradisical resort has been recognised as a Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotel, marking a significant milestone for this captivating destination. Celebrated for its privacy, refined elegance, exceptional dining experiences, and holistic wellness journeys, the property has quickly become one of the region’s most desirable five-star retreats in the Maldives.Designed to connect with all the senses, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives blends the pinnacle of elegance with uninterrupted seclusion. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and residences has been thoughtfully crafted for guests seeking a peaceful Maldivian retreat shaped by natural beauty. The resort’s contemporary aesthetic is softened by organic textures, calming palettes, and Thai-influenced touches, creating an environment that feels serene, barefoot, and beautifully private.Across the island, elegant simplicity defines every stay. The resort features private decks for quiet moments and plenty of immersive water sports and marine adventure throughout. Its wellness philosophy is further anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a haven dedicated to holistic healing and renewal. Drawing on time-honoured Thai traditions, each treatment is curated to restore harmony, awaken the senses, and nurture the mind, body, and spirit. Signature therapies, couples’ rituals, and rejuvenating beauty treatments allow guests to slow down, unwind, and reconnect with their natural rhythm.Dining is another hallmark of the resort, where flavour, craftsmanship, and soulful hospitality come together. Guests can explore vibrant tandoors and teppanyaki live stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean seafood at Bluefin, or enjoy refined cocktails and sunset views at Sunset Social. For further indulgence, The Club offers gourmet breakfasts, curated grape pairings, and intimate culinary experiences, while Coco Drift delivers poolside refreshments with a laid-back island spirit.This accolade from Condé Nast Traveller Middle East recognises Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ rapid ascent in the region. Earning one of the most coveted titles within months of opening highlights the resort’s service, guest satisfaction, and overall experience, while reinforcing Centara’s growing footprint and rising consumer preference in the Maldives.“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East community,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon and. “This award reflects the genuine care and commitment our team puts into creating stays that feel calm, personal, that is both distinctly Maldivian and authentically Thai. Our focus has always been on curated experiences, refined elegance, and meaningful connection to the island’s natural beauty. It is incredibly rewarding to know that our guests feel this throughout their experience with us.”Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives continues to welcome travellers from across the GCC and beyond, strengthened by the trust and support of travellers who value authenticity, elegance, and exceptional island experiences.ABOUT CENTARACentara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 90 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.Centara also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The 1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.