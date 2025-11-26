Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Wins ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ at the Little Steps Family Travel Awards 2025/26

A Family-Focused Paradise Beachfront and Overwater Villas for Families Candy-themed Candy Spa for Little Explorers

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Wins ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ at the Little Steps Family Travel Awards 2025/2026

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centara Hotels & Resorts , Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is proud to announce that Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ at the Little Steps Family Travel Awards 2025/2026. Opened less than a year ago, the resort has already earned its first accolade under a family-focused category, an achievement that celebrates its dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences for guests of all ages.An enchanting underwater world-themed family resort, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives brings the wonders of the ocean to life through playful design, imaginative details, and immersive experiences that inspire every generation. The resort’s 145 beachfront and overwater villas are designed with families in mind, many featuring bunk beds for kids, spacious living areas, and thoughtful amenities that inspire togetherness and make stays effortless.Boundless fun and discovery await at every turn, from splash-worthy swimming pools, exhilarating water slides, and a meandering lazy river to the vibrant Kids’ Club, where imagination comes alive through marine-themed games and ocean conservation activities. Older children and teens can find their own adventures in the Games Room, while parents unwind at SPA Cenvaree as younger guests enjoy playful pampering at the Candy Spa. From ocean excursions that reveal the wonders beneath the waves to diverse dining venues featuring dedicated children’s menus, every detail is designed to spark joy, connection, and shared memories—making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives the ultimate family destination in the Maldives."We are honoured to be recognised as the 'Best Family Hotel in the Maldives' by the Little Steps Family Travel Awards," said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. "Earning this accolade within our first year of operation is a reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating meaningful moments for every family member. From thrilling water attractions and thoughtfully designed villas to unforgettable ocean excursions and exceptional culinary offerings, we strive to ensure guests of all ages experience the wonders of the Maldives, embraced by Centara’s signature warm hospitality and Thai family values."ABOUT CENTARACentara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 90 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.Centara also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The 1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.