Wednesday, November 26, 2025

CANADA, November 25 - Note: All times local

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Tony Wakeham.

Note for media:

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to protect and transform Canadian strategic industries.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

