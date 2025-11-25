Wednesday, November 26, 2025
CANADA, November 25 - Note: All times local
9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Tony Wakeham.
Note for media:
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
West Block
Parliament Hill
3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to protect and transform Canadian strategic industries.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
