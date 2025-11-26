Submit Release
CANADA, November 26 - Note: All times local

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.

Note for media:

9:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony for a framework to strengthen energy collaboration and build a stronger, more competitive, and more sustainable economy.

Note for media:

10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with unionised skilled trade workers.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.

12:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation with members of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@calgarychamber.com to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 27, 2025

