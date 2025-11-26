Thursday, November 27, 2025
CANADA, November 26 - Note: All times local
9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.
Note for media:
9:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony for a framework to strengthen energy collaboration and build a stronger, more competitive, and more sustainable economy.
Note for media:
10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with unionised skilled trade workers.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.
12:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation with members of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@calgarychamber.com to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.