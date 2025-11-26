Thursday, November 27, 2025

CANADA, November 26 - Note: All times local

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.

9:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony for a framework to strengthen energy collaboration and build a stronger, more competitive, and more sustainable economy.

10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with unionised skilled trade workers.

12:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation with members of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

