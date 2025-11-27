Friday, November 28, 2025

CANADA, November 27 - Note: All times local 1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon hosted by ambassadors from the European Union. Closed to media 4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of the Northwest Territories, R. J. Simpson. Note for media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.