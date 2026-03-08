Hatcher+ and David Cameron Law Office Launch Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund Support

Digital fund formation with integrated legal structuring for Hong Kong

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a global provider of AI-driven fund management technology, and David Cameron Law Office (“ DCLO ”), an independent Hong Kong law firm specialising in corporate and fund structuring, today announced the launch of FundBuilder support for Hong Kong Limited Partnership Funds (LPFs) through a joint initiative. The collaboration enables fund managers and sponsors to establish fully compliant LPFs in days rather than months by combining Hatcher+’s FAASTFundBuilder platform with DCLO’s legal and structuring expertise.FundBuilder enables digital onboarding, automated document generation, and integration with licensed service providers, while DCLO provides practical legal guidance on LPF formation, regulatory compliance, governance, and fulfilment of the legal requirement for a Hong Kong law firm or solicitor to handle the statutory registration process. Fund sponsors and interested parties can find more information on the LPF regime and formation requirements at DCLO’s dedicated resource website: www.hongkonglpf.com “Hong Kong’s LPF regime has become an important alternative for fund domiciliation in Asia,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+. “Partnering with DCLO brings deep local legal expertise to FundBuilder users, accelerating setup and reducing friction for managers looking to leverage Hong Kong’s platform.”David Cameron, Founder of David Cameron Law Office, added: “DCLO’s practice is focused on delivering practical, outcome-oriented legal advice and solutions for clients launching funds in Hong Kong. Integrating with FundBuilder expands our ability to support sponsors with both technology and legal structuring in a unified workflow.”The addition of Hong Kong LPF support expands FundBuilder’s global coverage alongside Luxembourg, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Australia, and Switzerland. Through the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund professionals can access a network of digital tools and regulated partners to launch and manage vehicles end-to-end.For more information on FundBuilder and Hong Kong LPF capabilities, visit fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About David Cameron Law Office (DCLO)David Cameron Law Office (DCLO) is an independent Hong Kong law firm advising founders, private companies, investors and families on corporate, transactional and strategic matters. The firm provides practical, commercially focused advice to clients operating in Hong Kong and internationally.DCLO’s work spans general corporate advisory, structuring, capital raising, fund-related matters and commercial arrangements, and the firm regularly acts as external general counsel to growing businesses. DCLO operates exclusively on a fixed-fee basis, with all work scoped and priced upfront to provide clients with cost certainty and a focus on outcomes rather than billable hours. For more information, please visit https://www.dc-lo.com About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

