User Friendly Media Group, Inc. Supports William Temple House in Annual Season of Giving

User Friendly Holiday of Giving Supporting William Temple House

NEWBERG, OR, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- User Friendly Media Group, Inc., producer of the nationally recognized technology-and-pop-culture program User Friendly 2.0, announced today its support for William Temple House and its current fundraising campaign benefiting individuals and families in need throughout the Portland metro area.As part of the company’s annual Season of Giving initiative, User Friendly Media Group will promote William Temple House’s year-end fundraising efforts across its radio broadcasts, podcasts, website, and social media channels. William Temple House provides essential services, including food assistance, mental health counseling, and affordable retail through its thrift store, serving thousands of Oregonians each year. Details of their current campaign can be found at williamtemple.org.“As a media organization, we believe leadership includes giving back. Partnering with William Temple House allows us to support a mission that aligns with our values of service and community well-being,” said William Sikkens, President of User Friendly Media Group, Inc.Listeners and supporters can contribute to this effort by visiting userfriendly.show and click the William Temple House link at the top of the page. All donations go directly to William Temple House and support their ongoing mission to strengthen the community with compassion and practical resources.For more information about the Season of Giving initiative or media inquiries, please contact:William SikkensPresident, User Friendly Media Group, Inc.wsikkens@userfriendlynation.com503-523-0888

