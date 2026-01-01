New Young Adult Novel The Knight School Journal Explores Modern Knighthood in a Digital Age

The Knight School Journal Cover

Part of the Cyberhawk Universe, the Book Blends Technology, Fantasy, Mystery, Ethics, and Honor for Today’s Young Readers

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- User Friendly Media Group, Inc. announces the release of The Knight School Journal, a new young adult fiction novel by author Gretchen L. Winkler, now available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon.Set within the broader Cyberhawk Universe, The Knight School Journal is a standalone companion novel that explores the concept of modern knighthood through the eyes of a student navigating ethics, responsibility, technology, and the unknown mysteries of today's world. The story blends contemporary challenges with timeless values such as honor, service, and accountability.“The hero is an average child who navigates the complexities of his parents’ divorce and discovers that not everything is as it seems. When their problems land him in a school for future knights, he starts to see the world differently. He learns that there is more to life than wishing for his parents to remarry. He also discovers the frightening truth behind his parents' sorrows.” - says author Gretchen L. Winkler.Designed for young adult readers and families, the novel aligns with discussions around acceptance, friendship, and personal growth. While part of the Cyberhawk Universe, no prior knowledge of the series is required to enjoy the book.The book has been assigned an ISBN, a Library of Congress Control Number (LCCN), and is fully copyrighted. Marketing efforts will include a phased launch strategy, author outreach, and educational and community engagement initiatives.Book Details● Title: The Knight School Journal● Author: Gretchen L. Winkler● Publisher: User Friendly Media Group, Inc.● Genre: Young Adult Fiction / Modern Knighthood● Formats: Paperback and Kindle● Availability: AmazonAbout the AuthorGretchen L. Winkler is an author who explores stories that blend science fiction and fantasy, creating a balance between two concepts that seem polar opposites but ultimately meet. She works to develop in-depth characters and believable action responses in tales such as those in the Cyberhawk universe, where advanced technology brings hope to a contemporary world where the realms of mystery and fantasy remain hidden just at the edge of social awareness.About User Friendly Media Group, Inc.User Friendly Media Group, Inc. is an independent publisher and media organization focused on technology, education, and storytelling. The company produces books, podcasts, and educational content aimed at promoting digital literacy and responsible innovation. The flagship show, User Friendly 2.0, has aired on radio and podcasts for 13 years.For more information about the author, visit https://iwrite.quest For more information about the Cyberhawk Universe, visit https://cyberhawkheros.com Media ContactWilliam SikkensUser Friendly Media Group, Inc.Email: wsikkens@userfriendlynation.comWeb: userfriendly.show Phone: 503-523-0888

