Queen Park Social Unveils 'MISFIT TOYS' Christmas Pop-Up

Misfit Toys at Queen Park Social opens November 25, 2025, and will run through the Holiday season

“Vintage Toy Factory Meets Holiday Chaos” at the immersive pop-up where visitors can sip craft cocktails and explore themed rooms.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Holiday Season, Charlotte’s Queen Park Social transforms into a retro wonderland with Misfit Toys: an over-the-top Holiday Pop-Up that blends nostalgic décor, immersive themed rooms, and a lineup of cheeky craft cocktails that even Santa would sneak a sip of.

Inspired by vintage toy factories, ’80s holiday movies, and mid-century Christmas kitsch, Misfit Toys invites guests to step inside a whirlwind of festive chaos where every room tells its own story.

Misfit Toys’ drink menu reads like a Christmas wish list for grown-ups; guests can sip playful creations like the Sleigh-Mopolitan, Rum Rum Rudolph, Ho Ho Hold My Mojito, and Jingle Juice, and discover even more festive surprises — all served in custom-themed glassware reminiscent of childhood toys.

For non-drinkers and kids at heart, Misfit Toys also offers festive mocktails and a full selection of non-alcoholic beverages.

“Misfit Toys is inspired by everything we remember about the holidays — the timeless collectibles that end up tossed in a box, buried in the attic, and dragged out the next year twice as tangled and somehow twice as charming,” says Charles Pearson, creator of the Misfit Toys pop-up. “We wanted to create something that captures that exact feeling — stepping back into your favorite childhood memories, but with cocktails.”

Featuring themed nights, giveaways, DJs, and charity drives benefiting local organizations, Misfit Toys at Queen Social Park is now open and will run through the Holiday Season.

Follow along on Instagram for hours, event updates, Santa sightings, and exclusive photo ops at @misfittoysatqueenparksocial and @queenparksocial.

