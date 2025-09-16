Larder & Vine® Announces Collab with Celebrity Chef Joe Sasto to Launch Exclusive Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Line

The Larder & Vine x Chef Joe Sasto Exclusive Cookware Collection

Custom cookware pieces, co-designed by Chef Joe Sasto, in a striking shade of “Grappa” purple, featuring his iconic mustache & autograph on each piece.

MANTUA, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larder & Vine®, a premium heirloom cookware brand, announced its collaboration with celebrity chef Joe Sasto to co-design and launch an exclusive enameled cast iron cookware collection, which will be available on October 1st, 2025.

The Chef Joe Sasto Cookware Collection features three cookware staples in a distinctive purple hue known as Grappa, inspired by Italian wine and late-night culinary creativity. Combining chef-crafted performance with design, each piece showcases Sasto’s style and features brushed gold finishings, his iconic mustache engraved on each knob, and his signature on the bottom of each piece.

The launch coincides with Sasto’s highly anticipated upcoming cookbook, “Breaking the Rules: A Fresh Take on Italian Classics”, available October 21st and now on pre-order through Amazon. The cookbook represents Sasto’s bold approach to Italian-inspired cooking, and the recipes complement this custom-designed cookware collection perfectly. Both make great gifts for home chefs and help bring his recipes to life.

“I partnered with Larder & Vine because they understood my vision from the start - cookware that performs like a chef’s tool but feels approachable and fun in any kitchen,” says Chef Sasto. “Purple has always felt a little rebellious to me. We called it Grappa because, like the spirit, it’s bold, vibrant, and unapologetic - a color that makes you want to cook and celebrate. It was also my late Mom's favorite color and will always have a special place in my heart.”

The Larder & Vine x Chef Joe Sasto Collection Includes:

- Enameled Cast Iron Skillet with Lid: Versatile for frying, baking, and late-night culinary creations.

- Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Pan with Tempered Glass Lid & Steam Vent: Designed for sautéing and simmering, with a vent to prevent boiling-over.

- Enameled Cast Iron Round Braiser with Lid: Ideal for browning and slow cooking, its lid is interchangeable with the Chef’s Pan for double the use.

Performance Meets Personality:

- Performance-driven design, crafted down to the detail by Chef Joe Sasto himself, using his flavor-first approach.

- Compatible with all cooktops and oven-safe up to 500°F for maximum versatility

- Triple-Layer Enamel Coating is designed for even heat distribution and reliable heat retention.

- Moisture-Locking Lids ensure food remains tender and flavorful.

- Clean Cooking, the enamel coating is free from PFAS, PFOA, PTFE, and free from added lead and cadmium.

- Dishwasher-safe yet beautifully made to be hand-washed.

The Larder & Vine x Chef Joe Sasto Exclusive Collection will be available October 1st at www.larderandvine.com.

About Larder & Vine:

Dedicated to bringing people together through the art of cooking and the joy of shared meals, Larder & Vine’s cookware transforms every culinary moment into an experience of creativity, connection, and elegance. Crafted to be both functional and timeless, Larder & Vine designs cookware to become a future heirloom, carrying the stories of cherished recipes across generations.

About Chef Joe Sasto:

Celebrity Chef Joe Sasto found his love for cooking and appetite for Italian classics as a child at his mother's side, and it was at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Quince in San Francisco that his passion for pasta truly began. In 2018, Sasto forged his own path and dreamed of opening his own restaurant. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, he pivoted his career by teaching virtual pasta-making classes.

With more than half a billion likes and countless viral social media videos, Sasto has become a recurring judge and chef personality across multiple shows on the Food Network. He's also competed and appeared on Food Network shows such as Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions, Guy's Grocery Games, and Chopped, as well as Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef All-stars.

In 2022, Sasto made the Food Network's first-ever "Hot List." Aside from his career as a chef, Sasto has developed a high-end customizable pasta and pizza tool line, and he is the creator of Tantos, the first pu ed pasta chip, and a gourmet frozen ravioli brand, Ripi. His first cookbook, Breaking the Rules – a fresh take on Italian classics, publishes in October 2025 by Simon-Element. He lives in Chicago and enjoys spending time with his pup, Tito, and his wife, Kait.

