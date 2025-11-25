Youth Trades Program to Expand Opportunities Across Northern California

The LIME Foundation and ARS Roofing & Gutters announce the expansion of the NextGen Trades Academy to Mendocino and Lake Counties.

They were struggling to get people hired, and I said, well what if I started training young people to get into the trades? Would you be willing to mentor them and hire them? And all of them said yes.” — Letitia Hanke

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARS Roofing & Gutters and its nonprofit arm, The LIME Foundation, announced the official expansion of their NextGen Trades Academy into Mendocino and Lake Counties, marking another milestone in their mission to empower underserved youth through career and technical education in the construction industry.Founded in 2015 by Letitia Hanke, CEO of ARS Roofing & Gutters and founder of The LIME Foundation, the NextGen Trades Academy was created to address two growing challenges: the shortage of skilled workers in the trades and the lack of direction and opportunity for many young people in Northern California communities.Hanke says it all began when speaking with some of her contractors. “They were struggling to get people hired, and I said, well what if I started training young people to get into the trades? Would you be willing to mentor them and hire them? And all of them said yes.”Program Growth & ImpactWhat began with just a small group of 11 participating contractors in Sonoma County has grown into a network of 208 contractors across multiple counties, creating meaningful career pathways for hundreds of young adults. The program equips students with foundational skills in carpentry, roofing, plumbing, electrical work, and other essential trades. Graduates leave with hands-on experience , mentorship connections, and access to apprenticeships or immediate employment.The expansion into Mendocino and Lake Counties is fueled by newly awarded grants that enable the program to reach even more underserved youth. For Hanke, this expansion carries personal meaning.“I grew up in Lake County, in Middletown, and so now I get to bring this program back home, and I can't even tell you how much joy that brings me,” Hanke shared. “Because the community up in Lake County is in need for a program like this.”Community Impact & Vision The LIME Foundation’s mission extends beyond training. Through partnerships with local contractors, government agencies, and community organizations, the foundation fosters economic mobility, diversity, and inclusion within the trades. Its programs have also been recognized for improving employment rates and providing second chances to individuals overcoming adversity.The LIME Foundation’s approach reflects Hanke’s broader vision: to reshape perceptions of the construction industry and demonstrate that trades careers can be fulfilling, stable, and financially rewarding.With its continued success, the NextGen Trades Academy has become a model for how local businesses and nonprofits can collaborate to address workforce shortages while creating lasting social impact.About ARS Roofing & GuttersAlternative Roofing Solutions, Inc. (ARS Roofing & Gutters) is the premier roofing and gutter company serving Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties. With a team of over 24 experienced professionals, ARS provides commercial and residential roofing, gutters, waterproofing, and expert roof maintenance Sonoma County and Marin County homeowners trust. The company is fully bonded and insured, with additional liability coverage for HOAs, condominiums, and apartments, and offers 24/7 emergency support year-round.CA Contracting License #837618

Youth Trades Program to Expand Opportunities Across Northern California

