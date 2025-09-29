Woman-Owned Roofing Company's Letitia Hanke Shares the Value of Doing the Job Right

ARS Owner, Letitia Hanke, shares why detailed proposals, value-driven service, and lifetime warranties protect homeowners better than low-cost bids.

It’s all about doing it the right way... we want to bid it right the first time around, in the very, very beginning. So that way, you won’t have to ever think about your roof ever again.” — Letitia Hanke

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARS Roofing & Gutters, a leading roofing company serving Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties, is urging homeowners to look beyond the cheapest bid and focus instead on long-term value. For owner Letitia Hanke , that philosophy has guided her business for more than two decades.“It’s all about doing it the right way,” Hanke said. “When we're bidding a project, we want to bid it right the first time around, in the very, very beginning. So that way, you won’t have to ever think about your roof ever again.”One recent project in Bodega Bay highlights this commitment. A homeowner faced a choice between a $30,000 bid and ARS’s $60,000 proposal. While the lower price seemed appealing, it left out critical elements such as ignoring dry rot and opting for galvanized instead of copper flashings , which would have rusted and led to costly repairs. The homeowner chose ARS.“We included the dry rot, we included the copper flashings, and her flat roofs,” Hanke explained. “[The client] realized that a lot of times, a contractor would do a change order. So, she would have paid for it anyway, she'd rather know about it up front.”Not all homeowners are as fortunate. In another case, a property owner hired a contractor from Craigslist whose price was half of ARS’s bid. The contractor was unlicensed, abandoned the job after being paid, and left behind unusable work.Hanke says that even though clients may choose lower cost contractors at first, they often return to her when the realities of that cheaper work shine through. “I've had clients call back, you know, 2 to 3 years later, they're having a roof leak , the contractor is nowhere to be found, and we end up having to come back and either redo some of the work that they did,” said Hanke, “So now that client's paid extra money to do that.”Beyond complete proposals, ARS stands apart through manufacturer certifications that allow the company to provide lifetime warranties. Customers receive both ARS’s guarantee and a warranty directly from the manufacturer.“If a contractor is going to give you a 10-year warranty on workmanship, that's only good if the contractor is in business,” Hanke noted. “The one thing about my company is that we're certified in all the products that we install, so that means we not only offer lifetime warranties for the materials, but you also get a warranty directly from the manufacturer.”For Hanke, roofing is not just about shingles and gutters. It is about protecting families, properties, and investments for the long haul.About ARS Roofing & GuttersAlternative Roofing Solutions, Inc. (ARS Roofing & Gutters) is the premier roofing and gutter company serving Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties. With a team of over 24 experienced professionals, ARS provides commercial and residential roofing, gutters, waterproofing, and expert roof maintenance Sonoma County and Marin County homeowners trust. The company is fully bonded and insured, with additional liability coverage for HOAs, condominiums, and apartments, and offers 24/7 emergency support year-round. CA Contracting License #837618

