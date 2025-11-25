Elevate Solutions Group Launches Data Integration as a Service to Transform Injection Molding Partnerships

Complex kitting with aid of custom IT solutions Elevate Solutions' headquarters in Austell, GA

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevate Solutions Group, a Georgia-based injection molding and contract manufacturing company, has announced the expansion of its service portfolio to include Data Integration as a Service (DIaaS) — giving OEM partners real-time visibility across production, quality, and logistics systems.The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to moving beyond traditional manufacturing metrics and empowering customers with connected, data-driven decision-making.Beyond Parts to Performance SolutionsIn today’s manufacturing landscape, quoting part prices and cycle times is no longer enough. OEMs want traceability, transparency, and actionable data from the factory floor to finished goods. Elevate Solutions Group recognized this need early and built an in-house IT team capable of designing, deploying, and managing integrated data solutions tailored for complex manufacturing environments.“Customers rely on us not just to mold parts, but to help them make smarter operational decisions,” said Michael Sinclair, President and Co-Founder of Elevate Solutions Group. “By integrating production data directly with customer systems, we reduce manual reporting, accelerate response times, and improve quality visibility across every stage of production.”Turning IT Into a Strategic AdvantageWhen Elevate first implemented Oracle NetSuiteas its ERP platform, the company invested heavily in its information technology infrastructure — led by Greg Smith, IT Manager and former Honda engineer. His team’s expertise now extends far beyond enterprise management and cybersecurity.“We build custom applications that connect machines, processes, and business systems in real time,” said Smith. “For one customer running 100,000+ component assemblies per batch, our solution used data validation and traceability logic to achieve near-zero defects. What was once a manual, error-prone process is now fully automated — and completely visible.”That level of integration and transparency has become a differentiator. Elevate’s IT team now collaborates directly with customers’ engineering and supply chain departments to design solutions that reduce waste, enhance compliance, and ensure quality consistency.A Model for Smart Manufacturing Partnerships“Partnering means more than a purchase order,” added Mike Shippel, CEO and Co-Founder. “By sharing real-time production data, our customers gain insights that drive better decisions — whether it’s optimizing inventory, predicting maintenance, or accelerating design feedback loops.”As more OEMs pursue reshoring and nearshoring strategies, Elevate’s integrated approach offers measurable advantages: faster onboarding, improved traceability, and reduced supply chain friction.Elevate Solutions Group is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified, FDA-registered contract manufacturer specializing in plastic injection molding, assembly, warehousing, and 3PL. From its 240,000-sq-ft facilities in Austell (Atlanta), Georgia, Elevate operates 30+ molding machines (80–950 tons) and maintains 14,000+ pallet positions for finished goods across medical, telecommunications, and consumer sectors.With more than 200 employees and a commitment to innovation, quality, and efficiency, Elevate Solutions Group partners with some of the world’s most recognized brands to deliver manufacturing solutions — and now, the real-time data that drives them.

