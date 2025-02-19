Elevate Solutions Group announces new customer/partnership

Elevate Solutions and Plas-Fit celebrate the launch of their newly formed manufacturing partnership. Elevate Solutions Logo Training employee at Elevate Solutions

Significant investments are made to support the anticipated manufacturing, assembly and 3PL demands.

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevate Solutions Group, LLC announced today that it has formalized a manufacturing agreement with Plas-Fit, Ltd. of Israel. The deal marks an important milestone for both companies who are engaged in producing precision plastic parts by injection molding Plas-Fit spent dedicated resources carefully evaluating potential US partners to supply the North American market. In late October 2024, they found Elevate through an online search and shared the scope of their vision."Plas-Fit makes proprietary couplings and fittings for Pipes and the parts must perform in all types of environments. Parts are molded, assembled, inspected, tested, packaged and stored in one of Elevate’s warehouses before ultimate shipment directly to the end customer. Elevate is a state-of-the-art plastic injection molder that builds complex assemblies, warehouses finished goods and provides daily 3PL services. Plas-Fit needed much more than a “shoot & ship” injection molder and our services fit their needs perfectly” said Chris Gardner , Elevate’s VP of Sales & Marketing.As the scope of the program became evident, both teams laid out aggressive investments and timelines that would include shipping dozens of molds and testing equipment from overseas to Elevate’s advanced manufacturing facility outside Atlanta, GA. With part volumes forecasted in high volumes, it was evident that a family of dedicated presses across multiple shifts would be required to meet the demand.Mike Shippel, Elevate’s Co-Founder and CEO, said “Our growth over the last five years has been steady, but this new business meant adding 83,000 square feet of space, hiring 50+ additional staff to support 24/5 production, expanding the size and capabilities of our Quality Lab and Tool Shop, and most importantly, installing a new crane bay with 17 new injection molding machines. The first 5 machines needed to be installed, calibrated, and fully operational in less than 60 days; it was amazing to see our team come together and pull off this herculean effort.”Plas-Fit sent key personnel from Israel to work with the team at Elevate and transfer knowledge about their processes and product line. There was an immediate sense of partnership and commitment to build a robust quality system and processes that would support the efforts. Audits by Plas-Fit and their own customers proved that everything was working well.“It has been amazing to see such progress happen in such a condensed timeline. Our complex needs and high standards required a partner of a certain size, a location that was ideally suited for our customers, a skill set and technology base that was reliable and most of all, people that we could work with, trust, and depend upon. Elevate Solutions Group checked all those boxes and more. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” said Kobi Friedrich, Plas-Fit Owner and CEO.About Elevate Solutions Group:Elevate Solutions Group is a rapidly growing, privately held contract manufacturer specializing in plastic injection molding. Strategically located in Austell, Georgia, we add value with expertise in design, engineering, assembly, kitting, and 3PL services.Utilizing 240,000+ square feet and 29+ advanced injection molding machines from 80 to 950 tons, we serve industry sectors like Medical, Telecommunications, Consumer Goods, Industrial and Construction.With 150+ employees, ISO 9001 certification, FDA registration, and a robust quality system, we are uniquely qualified to support re-shoring and near-shoring opportunities. Our commitment to innovation, quality, and efficiency makes us a trusted partner to some of the world’s most recognized brands.Website: www.esgworks.com

