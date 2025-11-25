Gratitude And Self-Love Journal Sparks Bold, Transformative Growth With Humor, Honesty, And Unapologetic Empowerment

Gratitude and Self-Love Journal by Neveah Sky

Neveah Skye’s fierce new guided journal helps readers confront their patterns, embrace their truth, and awaken the Babe In Total Control of Herself.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Neveah Skye invites readers into a radically honest and refreshingly humorous journey of self-discovery with her new release, Gratitude and Self-Love Journal: Unleash the B.I.T.C.H in You. Far from a traditional self-help workbook, this journal blends reflection, wit, and emotional courage to help readers unpack their habits, rewrite their narratives, and step fully into self-love and personal power.

Crafted as a guided experience rather than a passive journal, the book leads readers through layered themes—self-awareness, self-acceptance, compassion, self-coddling, accountability, and personal evolution. Each section challenges individuals to confront the beliefs and behaviors that keep them stuck, offering prompts and insights that encourage both honesty and transformation. Skye’s signature voice brings levity to introspection, allowing readers to laugh, cry, and grow all at once.

At the heart of the journal is a bold message: becoming “That B.I.T.C.H” means becoming the Babe In Total Control of Herself. Through a blend of tough love and thoughtful reflection, Skye helps readers build the emotional muscles needed to face fear, sit with pressure, and step into a space where the best and worst parts of themselves coexist without shame. By the final page, readers are guided toward the ultimate destination—true, grounded, deeply rooted self-love.

Neveah Skye created the journal to empower those who feel stuck in cycles of doubt, perfectionism, or emotional avoidance.

“People think self-love is soft, but it requires bravery,” Skye explains. “This journal helps readers confront their truth with humor and heart so they can finally reclaim the parts of themselves they’ve ignored.” Her goal is to offer a sacred space where authenticity is not just encouraged but demanded.

Designed for anyone seeking transformation—from young adults exploring identity to seasoned professionals craving a reset—the journal is perfect for personal reflection, mental wellness routines, empowerment workshops, or gifting to someone beginning their healing journey.

Neveah Skye is a writer driven by a passion for emotional honesty, empowerment, and helping others rediscover their inner authority.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/5YXByrS

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.