Tina M. Ray Releases America’s Moral Compass, A Powerful Call to Restore Biblical Truth in a Changing World

Author Tina Marie Ray America's Moral Compass by Tina M. Ray

A compelling examination of America’s spiritual decline, global upheaval, and the urgent need to anchor society in faith before it is too late.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tina M. Ray announces the release of America’s Moral Compass: The Beginning of Sorrows, a powerful and sobering exploration of the moral and spiritual state of modern society. Already praised with a 5-star rating, this thought-provoking book connects historical truths, present-day crises, and future Biblical prophecy to reveal how far America has drifted from its foundational principles and what believers must do to stand firm in the days ahead. The book has also begun drawing early media attention, including features on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford and The Global Book Network with Flobo Boyce.

Ray’s work examines the erosion of liberties, the dismissal of God-given rights, and the rapid cultural shift affecting families, communities, and the nation at large. Drawing parallels to heroes of faith who endured similar trials, she shows how their steadfast obedience to God’s Word enabled them to overcome the darkness of their time. Their courage serves as a roadmap for readers seeking clarity, conviction, and renewed spiritual direction.

The inspiration for the book grew out of the turmoil surrounding the pandemic, an “invisible enemy” that shook the world, exposing fears, vulnerabilities, and deep moral fractures. Ray unpacks the global consequences of this chaos, examining not only its physical toll but its spiritual implications. Her writing urges readers to recognize the signs of the times, particularly the nearness of the rapture of the church and the second coming of Christ Jesus.

Written for believers, pastors, church leaders, and anyone concerned about the direction of the nation, the book blends Scripture, research, and prophetic insight. Ray’s message is clear: the hour is late, the warnings are real, and the need to “get your house in order” has never been more urgent. Her reflections challenge readers to take a bold stand for religious freedom, moral truth, and unwavering faith in an age where compromise has become normalized.

Tina M. Ray brings conviction, spiritual clarity, and heartfelt urgency to this work. Her commitment to illuminating Biblical truth and strengthening the faith of readers is evident on every page. Ray hopes this book will awaken hearts, stir repentance, and embolden believers to stand firm in a world growing increasingly hostile to God’s Word. She believes the message within these pages will serve as both a warning and a source of hope for those seeking spiritual direction in turbulent times.

America’s Moral Compass is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/7EEN18J

