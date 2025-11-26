'Released For Purpose' Empowers Readers To Break Fear, Rise In Faith, And Step Boldly Into Their God-Given Destiny

Release For Purpose by Kirk D. Campbell

A transformational guide that dismantles fear, uncovers potential, and offers a practical framework to unlock purpose personally, professionally, & spiritually.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his inspiring new book Released for Purpose: Breaking Chains, Unlocking Destiny, author Kirk D. Campbell delivers a powerful message for anyone longing to overcome fear and walk confidently into the life they were created to live. Blending spiritual insight with real-world leadership experience, Campbell outlines how fear disguises itself as doubt, delay, and excuses—quietly sabotaging dreams before they ever begin.

At the core of the book is Campbell’s R.E.A.C.H. framework—Recognize, Embrace, Assess, Choose, and Hope—a practical roadmap designed to help readers confront internal barriers and take decisive steps toward purpose. With clarity and compassion, he shows how understanding fear is the first step to breaking free from it, enabling individuals to rise with courage, direction, and renewed faith. Through relatable stories and actionable principles, Campbell empowers readers to see that purpose is not a distant destination but a daily pursuit fueled by intentionality and trust.

Released for Purpose draws from Campbell’s extensive background: 20 years in corporate leadership, two decades of work in prison outreach, and global missions spanning Cuba, Jamaica, Canada, New York, and more. His diverse experiences allow him to speak with depth and authenticity on overcoming adversity and finding identity and influence through service, perseverance, and spiritual growth. The book bridges faith and practice, encouraging readers to step into their calling not just for personal fulfillment but for meaningful kingdom impact.

Ideal for leaders, professionals, ministry workers, and anyone seeking clarity in a season of transition or uncertainty, the book offers both motivation and a practical toolkit for moving past stagnation. Readers will find themselves challenged to evaluate long-held fears while gaining the confidence to pursue goals and dreams with boldness.

Kirk D. Campbell is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a proud graduate of Seneca Polytechnic with studies in Electronics Engineering. He has led multi-million-dollar projects across corporate and government sectors while maintaining a strong commitment to ministry, missions, and personal mentorship. Readers can explore more about his mission, teachings, and upcoming projects at www.ReleasedForPurpose.com

.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/fW8sV6m

