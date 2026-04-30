Discover Nature Girls Camp returns June 15-16 to MDC’s Busch Conservation Area and Shooting Range

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St. CHARLES, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces the return of its Discover Nature Girls Camp for 2026, scheduled for June 15 – 16. It will take place at both the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area and Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in St. Charles County.

The camp is open to girls aged 11-15 years. This free, two-day camp will introduce girls to a range of outdoors skills in a supportive learning environment.

The Discover Nature Girls Camp will run from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day. Day one will start at the Busch Shooting Range, 3550 Highway D in Defiance. Participants will learn and practice all the skills needed to become Missouri Hunter Education Certified. They’ll also get hands-on experience shooting .22 rifles, shotguns, and archery, along with learning the skill of atlatl throwing.

On day two, participants will meet at the MDC St. Louis Regional Office on the Busch Conservation Area, 2360 Highway D in St. Charles. Campers will experience kayaking, fishing, fire-starting, and other outdoor activities.

“The goal of this camp is to encourage participants to gain the confidence to explore Missouri’s diverse outdoors on their own,” said MDC Conservation Educator Becky Robertson. “Discover Nature Girls Camp provides them with a comfortable learning atmosphere where they can actively participate in ‘hands-on’ outdoor skills led by conservation agents and MDC staff.”

Discover Nature Girls Camp is free with all equipment provided. The camp is limited to 60 participants.

To apply, participants should follow these steps:

Pre-register online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSt

at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSt Supply a current email and address when registering

Watch for an email confirmation and an information packet in the mail

Fill out the packet as soon as possible and return. Students must complete the knowledge portion explained in packet.

Return the packet prior to attending the Discover Nature Girls Camp by May 15

For additional information, contact Becky Robertson at Becky.Robertson@mdc.mo.gov, or 636-441-4554, ext. 4126.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.