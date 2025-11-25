Submit Release
To His Majesty Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

AZERBAIJAN, November 25 - 25 November 2025, 15:03

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you, and through you to your entire people, my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Brunei Darussalam.

Over the past thirty years, the friendly relations established between our countries have created favorable opportunities for the development of cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest.

We are determined to further expand our interstate relations with Brunei Darussalam and to enrich our cooperation with new content. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and Brunei Darussalam in the interests of our peoples, and to deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral platforms.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health, happiness, and every success in your high state activities, as well as lasting prosperity and well-being to your friendly people.

Respectfully,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 November 2025

