First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on first day of 2026

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media account on the occasion of the first day of 2026.

The post reads:

“Dear compatriots, brothers and sisters,

On the first day of the new year 2026, I wish each of you good health, success, and prosperity. May this year live up to your hopes and fulfill your most cherished dreams.

We have all grown a year older, and therefore—one would like to believe—a little wiser. May this wisdom help us see the light even on the cloudiest days. May there be more compassion in our hearts. May the energy of our love and kindness flow in waves and fill everything around us.

For even a single good deed takes root in all directions, and from these roots grow new trees—new acts of kindness and good deeds. Compassion and kindness make us stronger; they make us better.

May the new year unite us through faith in goodness, mutual respect, and a sense of responsibility for our homeland. May the Almighty protect each of you and all of us together, shield us from hardship, and grant us peace, harmony, and inner strength. May God’s protection be over our families, our children, and our people, and may our hearts remain open to light, compassion, and love.

Happy New Year—with hope, faith, and love,

Yours, MEHRIBAN.”