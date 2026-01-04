Ilham Aliyev received U.S. delegation

AZERBAIJAN, January 4 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a U.S. delegation, on January 4.

The delegation included Markwayne Mullin, a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican Senator of Oklahoma; Jason Smith, member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of House Committee on Ways and Means, Republican from Missouri; Ronny Jackson, member of the House of Representatives, Republican from Texas; and Jimmy Panetta, member of the House of Representatives and House Committee on Ways and Means; Democrat from California.

Expressing their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the reception, members of the delegation noted that they were deeply impressed by the development witnessed in Baku.

The guests conveyed their congratulations to the head of state on the achievements attained in Washington regarding the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

Describing the agreements reached as historic, the head of state particularly emphasized U.S. President Donald Trump’s role in this matter. The Azerbaijani President underscored that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to advance the regional peace agenda. Noting that trade relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have already been established, the head of state emphasized that the Azerbaijani oil products are exported to Armenia, adding that wheat from Kazakhstan and Russia is exported to Armenia via the territory of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that the TRIPP corridor would create new opportunities in terms of regional transport connectivity.

The head of state said that the unjust Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act does not correspond to the essence of the current development of relations between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend the enforcement of Section 907, expressing hope that members of Congress would continue their efforts to completely abolish it.

During the meeting, the sides welcomed the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S., noting that there are ample opportunities for expanding cooperation in political, economic, energy, defense and defense industry, education, information technologies, artificial intelligence and other domains.

The discussion also included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities.