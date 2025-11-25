‘I’m really excited’: Former foster kids should get more support under new collaboration

Research has shown that many young adults aging out of the [foster care] system can easily lose, or struggle to find, stable housing. While there are nonprofits able to help, leaders of those groups say cooperation has sometimes been lacking. As result, staffers representing 40-plus organizations have been meeting for more than a year about how to work together seamlessly.

