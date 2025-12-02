Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name 2020 Companies to 2025 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing 2025 Forbes Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing 2020 Companies - Event Marketing & Retail Activation Agency

2020 Companies has ranked No. 2 on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list, an improvement from No. 7 in 2024.

The same collaboration and dedication that earned us this recognition also powers our ability to help brands stand out on the shelf and succeed during critical retail seasons.” — Steve Peters, President of 2020 Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place To Work and Fortune have selected 2020 Companies for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List, ranking No. 2. This marks the second consecutive year that 2020 Companies has earned a place on this prestigious list, moving up from No. 7 in 2024 to No. 2 in 2025. Earning a top spot means that 2020 Companies is recognized as one of the best organizations in the country for creating a positive, inclusive, and engaging workplace culture.The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 8,500 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry.Steve Peters, President of 2020 Companies, stated, “Our success is rooted in a people-first mindset. The same collaboration and dedication that earned us this recognition also powers our ability to help brands stand out on the shelf and succeed during critical retail seasons.”2020 Companies’ expertise in retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing has made it a trusted partner for leading brands across Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and other major retailers. As the holiday season approaches, 2020 Companies continues to be a vital resource for brands seeking to optimize in-store presence, boost seasonal sales, and deliver exceptional shopper experiences.The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey, which evaluates thousands of organizations as part of the largest annual study of workplace experience in America. Rankings are based on over 1.3 million survey responses representing the voices of 8.4 million employees across the U.S.“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues. When trust levels are high in an organization, people don’t fear AI — they embrace it.”In addition to this recognition, 2020 Companies has been honored on multiple Fortune and Glassdoor lists, including Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2023 and 2024, and continues to be recognized for its strong people-first culture and employee experience.________________________________________About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com ________________________________________About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ ListGreat Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees representing more than 8.4 million U.S. workers. Of those, more than 8,500 responses came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies within the advertising and marketing industry. Rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. To be eligible, companies must have 10 or more employees.

