Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name 2020 Companies to 2025 Best Medium Workplaces List

Fortune Best Workplaces List - 2020 Companies Fortune 2025 Best Workplaces 2020 Companies' Team Members

Recognized for empowering employees, fostering innovation, and earning top workplace honors for culture, leadership, and inclusion in 2025.

Recognition is meaningful, but what matters most is the success and happiness of our people.” — Rachele Crumpler, CFO of 2020 Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place To Workand Fortune magazine have selected 2020 Companies for the 2025 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List. This is 2020 Companies’ second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 69. Earning a spot means that 2020 Companies is one of the best companies to work for in the country.To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 228,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies.Rachele Crumpler, Chief Financial Officer, stated: “Recognition is meaningful, but what matters most is the success and happiness of our people. Their growth and well-being fuel our evolution as we continue adapting to better support their needs and strengthen our culture.”The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary platform to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees this year alone.Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.“Small and medium businesses can compete with anyone for talent when they build an irresistible culture,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. “These companies make the most of their strategic advantages as smaller organizations, ensuring every employee feels recognized for their contributions and rewarded with their fair share of the benefits of success.”In addition to this honor, 2020 Companies has proudly earned recognition in 2025 as one of Comparably’s Best Companies for Women and for Best Leadership Teams, as well as being named to North America’s Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces and Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women. These awards underscore our ongoing focus on creating a culture that values people first, where employees are empowered to lead, develop, and thrive. More than just a great place to work, we are building a workplace where individuality, innovation, and opportunity come together to shape the future of our company and industry.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.About FortuneFortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com

