Lifebulb Passes Rigorous Expert Review – Is LegitScript Certified

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebulb Counseling & Therapy is a leading mental healthcare provider offering therapy and psychiatry throughout the eastern and southern United States. On November 19th, 2025, they announced their LegitScript Certification, which verifies their business practices and ensures legal and outstanding care to their patients.The LegitScript’s Healthcare Certification is an in-depth, multi-step review that ensures compliance with legal requirements and complete transparency with clients when diagnosing, treating, or prescribing medications.Through this certification, LegitScript verified Lifebulb complies with its 9 Core Certification Standards:- Proper business licensure- Full compliance with laws for healthcare professionals- Clean history and legal record- Transparency with all affiliates and partners- Transparency with patient services- Adherence to all HIPAA compliance laws- Validity of prescription of mental health medications- Accurate listing of offers and services- Accurate advertisements that are not misleadingFor Lifebulb, who recently expanded their psychiatry practice to provide medication management for their clients, this achievement is a testament to their team’s enduring commitment to providing high-quality services, and it is a promise for more great mental healthcare to come.“The LegitScript Healthcare certification exemplifies the commitment Lifebulb has always had to our clients. We want to thank each member of our team who has helped us get to this point, and, at the same time, we look forward to the new opportunities this LegitScript certificate grants us to help our clients.” - Daniel Belcher, CEOLifebulb meets the highest standards of care for therapy, counseling, telemedicine, and psychiatry services.About LifebulbEstablished in 2022, Lifebulb Counseling & Therapy has grown to encompass 7 states and over two hundred therapists. They provide both online and in-person therapy services as well as psychiatry and medication management.A therapist-centered company, they believe that therapists do their best work when they are taken care of. By providing excellent infrastructure to their clinicians, they can provide excellent therapy to their clients.The LegitScript Certification will enable them to further their reach and help more clients.About LegitscriptLegitScript is committed to making the internet a safer, more transparent place for consumers. They are the leading brand of certification programs to verify trust, authority, and legality. A LegitScript certification means trust with search engines, payment providers, and e-commerce platforms.

