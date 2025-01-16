Lifebulb Counseling and Therapy Launches Psychiatry and Medication Management in New Jersey

NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebulb Counseling and Therapy, a leading mental health practice, is excited to announce the addition of an in-house psychiatrist to their clinical team in New Jersey. This new addition will allow the practice to expand their services and offer medication management to their clients. The psychiatrist will begin serving Lifebulb clients on January 6th.Clients can easily schedule with the psychiatrist by contacting Lifebulb or going to their website There has been an increase in demand for psychiatry services over the last few years. The Health Resources & Services Administration predicts a potential shortage of 39,550 adult psychiatrists by 2030 if no changes are made. Of the people who need psychiatry services the most, around 60% of them will never seek help. The most common barriers to seeking mental health help is stigma, cost, and lack of access.Lifebulb Counseling seeks to solve these problems by expanding their psychiatry and medication management services. By offering easily accessible online appointments and accepting most major insurance companies, Lifebulb is paving the way for more New Jersey residents to get the help they need.Another common issue Lifebulb seeks to solve with this addition to their team is the difficulty in consistent communication between therapists and psychiatrists who work in separate offices. While psychiatrists provide mental health medication, therapists provide individual, one-on-one talk therapy sessions. Increasingly, people are seeking both professions for a holistic approach to their mental health. Lifebulb ensures seamless communication between psychiatrist and therapist by housing both professionals and providing the client with the administrative support they need to navigate their mental health.Online psychiatry is an effective way to prescribe medication for mental health disorders. Lifebulb’s New Jersey psychiatrist can officially diagnose mental illnesses and prescribe medication for the client to pick up at their local pharmacy. This includes treatment for mental health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, trauma, and more.Lifebulb’s psychiatric services now expand across Virginia and New Jersey, with plans to continue to grow into several other states where Lifebulb clinicians currently provide talk therapy services. Right now, their psychiatrist is seeing clients exclusively online but plans to expand to in-person services in Cherry Hill, NJ, in the future.Lifebulb Counseling and Therapy is now accepting appointments for their new psychiatrist with first sessions available on January 6th. Clients can schedule an appointment by calling the practice or visiting Lifebulb’s website . With the addition of medication management and mental health psychiatry, Lifebulb Counseling and Therapy continues to be a leader in providing quality mental health services in New Jersey and across the country.

