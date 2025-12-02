Submit Release
Jason Ruedy Urges Boulder County Homeowners to Tap Equity with a 90% Cash-Out Refinance as Costs Surge

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy’s Cash-Out Refi Helps Boulder Families Fight Back as Rising Taxes, Insurance, and Grocery Costs Squeeze Households

It’s about restructuring expensive debt into one manageable payment at a far lower rate”
— Jason Ruedy
BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With property taxes, homeowners insurance premiums, grocery costs, and basic living expenses surging across Boulder County, homeowners are feeling more financial pressure than ever. Jason Michael Ruedy — President of The Home Loan Arranger, ranked in the Top 1% of loan originators nationwide, and a respected 33-year mortgage industry veteran — is urging Boulder homeowners to take advantage of a 90% LTV cash-out refinance to consolidate high-interest debt and regain financial stability.

“Boulder families are being squeezed from every angle,” Ruedy says. “Between rising costs and credit-card rates hitting 30% to 35%, people need real relief — now. A 90% cash-out refinance is one of the most effective tools homeowners can use to lower their monthly burden and eliminate dangerous high-interest debt.”

Consumer Debt at Record Highs — Boulder Homeowners Are Feeling the Impact

Nationwide, consumer debt has surpassed $1 trillion in credit-card balances alone. Boulder families are feeling the strain as inflation, rising insurance premiums, and property tax hikes make even basic budgeting difficult.

Ruedy’s 90% cash-out refinance solution allows Boulder homeowners to:

Consolidate high-interest (25%–35%) credit-card balances

Combine multiple bills into one low monthly mortgage payment

Potentially save hundreds — even thousands — every month

Access up to 90% of their home’s equity with no PMI

Avoid selling their home or taking on risky personal loans

“This isn’t about taking on more debt,” Ruedy explains.
“It’s about restructuring expensive debt into one manageable payment at a far lower rate.”

💸 A Powerful Financial Strategy for Boulder Homeowners

Ruedy has helped thousands of Colorado families navigate financial pressure. His 90% LTV cash-out program is engineered to deliver:

Lower monthly payments

Fast approvals and fast closings

No PMI

Lower fees than big banks

Long-term financial breathing room

“With more than 33 years in the mortgage industry, I can confidently say this is one of the strongest opportunities Boulder homeowners have to reset their finances,” says Ruedy.

🏠 Why Boulder Homeowners Should Act Now

Boulder’s cost of living continues to climb, with:

Sharp increases in homeowners insurance premiums

Significant property tax hikes

Rising grocery and utility costs

Historic high-interest credit-card rates

At the same time, home equity remains high throughout Boulder County — creating a rare window to eliminate high-interest debt and reduce monthly expenses.

“This window won’t last forever,” Ruedy warns.
“If you’re sitting on equity, use it before rates shift or your debt grows out of control. We can help you consolidate, save money fast, and stabilize your financial future.”

About Jason M. Ruedy – The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Michael Ruedy is a nationally recognized mortgage professional, President of The Home Loan Arranger, and one of America’s leading refinance experts. Ranked among the Top 1% of loan originators nationwide, Ruedy is known for his speed, low fees, accuracy, and exceptional client service. For more than 33 years, he has helped homeowners across Colorado refinance, consolidate debt, and achieve long-term financial security.

🌐 www.thehomeloanarranger.com

📞 303-862-4742

JASON RUEDY
THE HOME LOAN ARRANGER
+1 303-862-4742
