Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger Urges Denver Homeowners to Use Equity with a 90% Cash-Out Refinance

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, Urges Denver Homeowners to Use 90% LTV Cash-Out Refinance to Fight Soaring Costs and Crushing Debt

People are hurting,” says Ruedy. “Between inflation, rising household expenses, and credit card rates hitting 30% to 35%, Colorado families are being squeezed from every direction” — Jason Ruedy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property taxes, homeowners insurance premiums, utilities, and even basic groceries have been climbing relentlessly across Colorado — and homeowners throughout the Denver metro area are feeling the impact. Jason Michael Ruedy — President of The Home Loan Arranger, nationally ranked among the Top 1% of mortgage originators, and a seasoned 33-year mortgage industry expert — is urging homeowners to take immediate action by leveraging a 90% LTV cash-out refinance to eliminate high-interest debt and stabilize their monthly budget.“People are hurting,” says Ruedy. “Between inflation, rising household expenses, and credit card rates hitting 30% to 35%, Colorado families are being squeezed from every direction. A 90% cash-out refinance is one of the smartest tools available right now to eliminate high-interest debt and create real financial breathing room.”📉 Consumer Debt at Record Highs — Denver Families Feeling the SqueezeU.S. consumer debt has reached historic highs, with credit card balances alone exceeding $1 trillion. For many Denver-area homeowners, soaring revolving debt paired with inflation has created a financial storm that is becoming impossible to manage.Ruedy’s recommendation is simple and strategic:Use home equity to restructure debt — not add to it.🔑 A 90% LTV Cash-Out Refinance Offers These Key Benefits:• Consolidation of high-interest credit card balances• One simplified monthly payment vs. multiple expensive payments• Potential savings of hundreds — even thousands — per month• Elimination of 25%–35% interest rates instantly• A safe alternative to selling the home or taking personal loans• NO PMI, even at high loan-to-valueRuedy emphasizes that this strategy is often misunderstood:“This is not about taking on more debt — it’s about restructuring existing debt into a dramatically cheaper, more manageable payment. It’s a smart, responsible financial reset.”💸 “This Is the Perfect Time for a Financial Reset,” Says RuedyAfter more than three decades in the mortgage business, Ruedy has seen countless homeowners struggle unnecessarily because they didn’t know they had options.“Right now, home equity is strong,” says Ruedy.“If you're sitting on 20%, 30%, 40% equity — and you're drowning in high-interest credit card debt — the fastest way to get relief is a 90% cash-out refinance. We can wipe out your high-interest balances and put you back in control of your finances.”🏠 Why Denver Homeowners Should Act NowCosts continue to rise in every major category across Colorado:Property taxesHomeowners insuranceGroceriesUtilities & electricityHome equity gives Denver homeowners a rare opportunity to restructure their debt before rates or market conditions shift.“Don’t wait until your debt becomes unmanageable,” Ruedy warns.“If you’re carrying balances at 25–35%, you’re throwing money away. We can help you eliminate those rates instantly and lower your monthly obligations — fast.”About Jason M. Ruedy – The Home Loan ArrangerJason Michael Ruedy is the President of The Home Loan Arranger, a nationally recognized mortgage lender serving Colorado homeowners for more than 33 years. Ranked in the Top 1% of loan originators nationwide, Ruedy is known for:lightning-fast closingslow feestransparent communicationand a client-first approachHis areas of expertise include:90% LTV cash-out refinancesDebt consolidation refinance strategiesHigh-LTV, no-PMI solutionsRate-and-term refinancesCredit card interest rates (25%–35%)His mission is simple:Help homeowners save money, reduce monthly payments, and achieve long-term financial stability.For Immediate Assistance or to Speak with Jason Directly📞 303-862-4742

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.