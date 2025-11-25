Fund Announces Over $500 Million Student Housing Pipeline and Strong Profit Forecasts for 2026–2027
SEC extends IPO period, enabling PRC Equity Fund to advance $500M student housing pipeline and project over $26M profit by 2027.
Regulation A offering.
This extension allows PRC Equity Fund to continue expanding its portfolio and onboarding new investors as it mobilizes a pipeline exceeding $500 million in student housing development and acquisition transactions.
Tax-Exempt Bond Capability Accelerates Growth
A major driver of the Fund’s expanding pipeline is the acceptance of Project PRC’s tax-exempt status, which enables participation in tax-exempt municipal bond financings even without a formal relationship with a university. While the majority of PRC Equity Fund’s future transactions are expected to include a master lease, affiliation agreement, or similar university-supported structure, this capability substantially widens the range of projects the Fund can execute.
Strong Transaction Volume Expected in Early 2026
PRC Equity Fund anticipates closing more than $300 million in transactions during the first quarter of 2026, driven by multiple large-scale student-housing developments currently advancing through due diligence, bond underwriting, and master lease negotiations.
Profit Outlook for 2026–2027
Based on the current acquisition and development schedule, PRC Equity Fund is projecting profits exceeding $6 million in 2026 and more than $20 million in 2027, reflecting stabilized operations, fee income, and anticipated returns from the Fund’s initial project cohort.
About PRC Equity Fund LLC
PRC Equity Fund LLC is a real estate investment fund focused on developing, acquiring, and operating student housing communities across Texas in partnership with public universities. Through a master lease structure guaranteeing rental revenue, the Fund provides stable returns to investors while advancing affordable on-campus and near-campus housing solutions.
The Fund is part of the broader mission of Project PRC, a nonprofit initiative aimed at reducing student housing insecurity and enhancing campus community development.
Learn more at www.prcequityfund.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected financial results, anticipated transaction closings, future pipeline execution, expected profitability, and the Fund’s ability to utilize tax-exempt municipal bond financings.
These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, interest rate environments, construction risks, university partnership decisions, investor participation levels, and other risks identified in the Fund’s offering materials. PRC Equity Fund LLC undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Investment Disclaimers
• No Offer or Solicitation: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering is made solely through the Fund’s official Offering Circular filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
• Regulation A Disclosure: Investors should carefully review the Offering Circular and all risk factors before making an investment decision.
• Past Performance Not Indicative of Future Results: Investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
• Non-Accredited Investor Eligibility: PRC Equity Fund LLC is qualified to accept both accredited and non-accredited investors under Regulation A, subject to applicable investment limits.
• Restrictions Apply: Dividends, distributions, and liquidity events are not guaranteed and depend on project performance, market conditions, and regulatory requirements.
