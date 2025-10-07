PRC Technologies Unveils PRC Crypto Coin: The Blockchain Solution Powering Real-World Payments for College Students

PRC Coin - Crypto Currency for Student Spending

PRC Coin - Crypto Currency for Student Spending

PRC Crypto Coin for College Students, Parents, Universities, and Vendors

PRC Crypto Coin for College Students, Parents, Universities, and Vendors

Tangible Utility How PRC Coin Is Used Day to Day

Tangible Utility How PRC Coin Is Used Day to Day

PRC Technologies introduces PRC Crypto Coin—real-world crypto payments for students with built-in parental funding and spending control.

We’re taking cryptocurrency beyond speculation. PRC Crypto Coin gives students financial freedom and parents peace of mind through secure, real-world blockchain payments.”
— Charles Williams Founder/CEO
ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRC Technologies, a leader in blockchain-driven financial innovation, today announced the official minting and private pre-sale of the PRC Crypto Coin, a new digital currency designed to simplify how college students manage and pay for everyday essentials.

Built for real-world utility, PRC Crypto Coin bridges the gap between digital assets and student life. The coin enables students to pay directly for rent, groceries, textbooks, meals, and transportation, while parents gain real-time visibility and control over how funds are used.

Making Crypto Useful for the Real World

As the global shift toward tokenized real-world assets (RWA) accelerates, PRC Crypto Coin provides a tangible use case in the education sector. The token operates within a closed ecosystem that connects students, parents, universities, and housing providers, ensuring funds are used responsibly and securely.

Parents can fund a student wallet using traditional currency and set custom spending rules. Students can then access those funds through the PRC Exchange, mobile app, or branded debit card—all powered by blockchain technology for speed, security, and transparency.

Key Features

• Real-World Utility: Spend crypto on rent, food, and academic essentials.
• Parental Oversight: Set limits and track transactions in real time.
• Multi-Platform Access: Use funds via website, app, or debit card.
• Blockchain Security: Every transaction is transparent and verifiable.
• Focus on Education: Reduces financial stress so students can focus on learning.

Roadmap and Expansion

PRC Technologies plans to expand PRC Crypto Coin adoption to universities and student housing partners nationwide by Q1 2026, establishing a new standard for digital payments in higher education.

Upcoming features include merchant integration, cash-back rewards, and university partnership programs, positioning PRC Technologies as a pioneer in the next generation of financial ecosystems for education.

About PRC Technologies

PRC Technologies Inc., headquartered in Arlington, Texas, develops blockchain and fintech solutions that connect digital assets to real-world applications. The company’s mission is to create secure, transparent, and user-friendly tools that redefine how people interact with money in an increasingly digital economy.

Learn more at https://theprccoin.com

Charles Williams
PRC Technologies Inc
+1 8174050218
cwilliams@pioneerrealtycapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

PRC Coin: A Smarter Way to Support Student Success

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PRC Technologies Unveils PRC Crypto Coin: The Blockchain Solution Powering Real-World Payments for College Students

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Charles Williams
PRC Technologies Inc
+1 8174050218 cwilliams@pioneerrealtycapital.com
Company/Organization
PRC Equity Fund
701 Highlander Blvd., Ste. 365
Arlington, Texas, 76015
United States
+1 817-285-2542
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Download-the-Investment-Deck-PRC-Equity-Fund PRC Equity Fund anticipates a 10% annual return paid monthly with a 70% profit share. Download the deck now. Texas Universities are facing a serious crisis! A lack of suitable housing options for their students. PRC Equity Fund partners with major Texas University Systems in a Public Private Partnership arrangement. In this partnership, we develop student housing, and the university pays or guarantees student rent for up to 30-years. Investors are invited to invest now in this unique opportunity with a minimum investment of $5,000. Unlike typical real estate investments, PRC Equity Fund allows non-accredited investors to participate. Investors may potentially earn targeted annual returns of 10% paid monthly and share in 70% of the profits, calculated and distributed annually.

paid monthly

More From This Author
PRC Technologies Unveils PRC Crypto Coin: The Blockchain Solution Powering Real-World Payments for College Students
PRC Equity Fund Demonstrates Vision and Execution with Successful Bond Refinance of Flagship Student Housing Asset
Pioneer Realty Capital Closes First Institutional Bond Transaction for 625 at Prairie View
View All Stories From This Author