$50M for New Biofabrication Research Center

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $50 million investment to construct a new biofabrication research and imaging facility on the State University of New York at Buffalo campus that will help discover new medicines and cures to save lives. The new facility will act as a hub for faculty from multiple disciplines – including engineering, medicine, structural biology, biomedical informatics, dental, pharmacy, life sciences, and arts and sciences – to collaborate on research in regenerative medicine, advanced therapeutics, drug discovery, and medical devices.

“Investing in a new biofabrication research and imaging hub at the State University of New York at Buffalo will help ensure our state is a leader in this essential, life-saving field,” Governor Hochul said. “The research and advancements that will come out of this facility will not only help New Yorkers have a better quality of life going forward, but will also support innovative and better health for people around the world. I applaud the State University of New York at Buffalo for leading in this cutting-edge research and know that this investment will help turbo-boost innovation.”

The $50 million investment is made possible by the capital support SUNY received from the 2025-26 enacted state budget. The new facility will contain enhanced imaging capabilities, expanding the State University of New York at Buffalo’s research in neurology to include the study of diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, strokes, and Alzheimer's, with a focus on the link between the biology of aging that led to certain neurological conditions. The State University of New York at Buffalo is also committing $16.7 million to support faculty research.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership and with investment from the Governor and State Legislature, SUNY campuses like the State University of New York at Buffalo continue to be at the vanguard of cutting-edge research and scholarship. We are excited about this investment into the university, which will allow faculty to keep building on their existing biotech research, and expand to include new areas, in service of improving health outcomes. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for their comprehensive support of SUNY’s research and innovation goals.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for her ongoing investment in research at SUNY campuses. This new facility at the State University of New York at Buffalo will help SUNY, and New York State, maintain our position as a leader in research while also working to improve the health of all of humanity.”

State University of New York at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi said, “This transformative commitment will strengthen UB’s capacity for groundbreaking scientific discovery and accelerate innovation by enhancing opportunities for researchers across disciplines to collaborate on investigations that enrich our understanding of complex diseases and advance human health. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for this meaningful investment in UB’s mission of excellence and impact, which will enable our faculty to maximize the full potential of biofabrication and imaging to improve health outcomes for communities across the state and around the globe.”

As part of this funding commitment, the State University of New York at Buffalo will engage in a rebranding to more fully align to the SUNY name and logo in order to consistently demonstrate and amplify SUNY's leadership on research and in recognition of the campus's role in New York State's public higher education system. SUNY will work with each University Center on their own similar branding process.

State Senator Baskin said, “At a time when the federal government is recklessly slashing health-related budgets and stripping medical professionals of their status, this significant investment by Governor Hochul for the construction of a cutting-edge research center on the SUNY Buffalo campus is a tremendous step forward in saving lives while reinforcing how the University is a vital research facility in our state. Additionally, the investment will benefit the creative thinkers who work tirelessly to cure some of the most dreaded diseases we face.”

Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “We are grateful to have a Governor in Kathy Hochul who is focused on improving research methods to improve the people’s health. The University at Buffalo remains at the forefront of everything they do and this funding, to create this collaborative effort built around discovering new medicines and new areas of care, will serve all of us, directly or indirectly.”

Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, “The University at Buffalo is well-established as a premier research institution, particularly in the medical field. This investment from New York State will ensure UB maintains that reputation, and will help students and professionals explore the frontiers of biofabrication and medicine for years to come. As UB's representative in the NYS Assembly, I am proud to see its continued growth in our community.”

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.

About the State University of New York at Buffalo

The University at Buffalo is a premier, research-intensive public university, and is a State University of New York flagship university. UB's more than 30,000 students pursue their academic interests through more than 500 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs. Founded in 1846, the University at Buffalo is the largest and most comprehensive university in the State University of New York system (SUNY), and is a member of the Association of American Universities, which is composed of America's leading research universities. UB is consistently recognized as one of the world’s most exceptional, most affordable universities.