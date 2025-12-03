Qnergy Partners with Ogden City to Expand Methane Abatement at Local Landfills

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qnergy , a leader in remote power and methane abatement solutions, has partnered with its home city to transform one of Ogden’s largest closed landfills from a public liability into a clean-energy asset.The former construction and demolition landfill located in Ogden, Utah, closed in 2008, yet it is responsible for an estimated 1,500 tonnes of methane emissions each year. Methane emissions are recognized as being 28 times more potent than CO2 over a 100-year period, contributing significantly to local greenhouse gas emissions.Together, Ogden City and Qnergy have signed an agreement to tackle this issue in alignment with the City’s sustainability efforts. The installation of Qnergy’s TORCH4 technology will extract landfill gas and use it to fuel a Free Piston Stirling Engine generator. The landfill gas-powered generator powers a combustor that destroys more than 98% of methane onsite. The Stirling engine’s minimal-maintenance design enables it to operate remotely and reliably on “dirty” landfill gas without sacrificing performance or longevity.“We are proud to deploy another Stirling-powered methane abatement system in Weber County, Utah. This TORCH4 application at the closed Ogden City landfill expands our reach in the waste management space,” says Qnergy CEO Ory Zik."Ogden City is committed to pursuing common-sense environmental projects that protect our natural resources while strengthening our local economy,” commented Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski. “Partnering with an Ogden-based business to reduce harmful methane emissions allows us to lessen our environmental footprint at no cost to the city and even create potential returns for our taxpayers."Ogden City pursued this partnership following the success of the Weber County landfill project. By implementing the TORCH4 system, the City will generate A-rated carbon credits that not only fund the project but also create additional revenue. Once operational, the system will eliminate nearly all methane emissions from the landfill. The project is slated to break ground in 2026.About OgdenNestled at the foot of the Wasatch Mountains, Ogden City is a vibrant, historic community known for its innovation, opportunity, and collaborative spirit. Guided by The Ogden Way - a framework built on integrity, collaboration, accountability, and service, Ogden City is dedicated to creating a safe, thriving, and connected community where everyone can grow and succeed. Through strong partnerships, resilient neighborhoods, and a focus on public safety, education, economic vitality, and quality of life, Ogden continues to honor its rich heritage while creating opportunities for a bright future.About QnergyQnergy delivers methane mitigation and remote power solutions to the natural gas and landfill industries worldwide. Powered by its innovative Free Piston Stirling Engine, Qnergy provides scalable, cost-effective, and reliable solutions that maximize uptime and operational efficiency. With thousands of units already deployed, Qnergy has abated millions of tonnes of CO₂e, enabling customers to achieve net-zero targets while maintaining profitability.

