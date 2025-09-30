Qnergy announces launch of Stirling Engine in Australia, expanding global reach

Installation photo courtesy of Qnergy

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qnergy , a leader in remote power solutions, is expanding into the Australian oil and natural gas market with the introduction of its flagship product, the PowerGen Free Piston Stirling Engine generator. This marks the latest step in Qnergy’s international growth, following successful deployments across the United States, Canada, and Latin America.In partnership with Indratel , a long-standing supplier to Australia’s oil and gas industry, Qnergy has delivered its first PowerGen unit into the region. The generator delivers continuous, grid-quality power in remote environments while requiring minimal maintenance. Each PowerGen system produces up to 5kW of power, scalable to 20kW, from multiple fuel sources, including natural gas and propane. This flexibility makes it ideal for applications such as onshore and offshore production, pipeline automation, and cathodic protection.“Operators in Australia are looking for remote power solutions that work reliably and safely in the toughest conditions. The PowerGen has proven itself overseas, and we’re proud to bring this technology to the local market to support oil, gas, and pipeline operators with a dependable, low-maintenance power generator,” said Wesley Richards, Indratel Company Director.With proven success across the Americas, Qnergy’s expansion into Australia reflects the company’s commitment to global energy transition and methane abatement initiatives.“Australia’s natural gas industry has a strong appetite for proven technology that improves operational efficiency and uptime,” said Ory Zik, Qnergy CEO. “Our partnership with Indratel is an important milestone as we expand into the Australian market, and we’re excited to support operators with reliable, maintenance-free remote power solutions.”Qnergy and Indratel will showcase the PowerGen at the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association Annual Convention, October 18–21 in Brisbane. Visitors can learn more about Qnergy’s solutions at Booth 70.About IndratelIndratel is a trusted provider of automation, instrumentation, and industrial networking solutions to Australia’s energy and infrastructure sectors. With more than 35 years of experience, the company helps customers measure, control, connect, and protect critical operations. Indratel supports oil and gas, utilities, and process industries with innovative technologies and dedicated service, partnering with leading global manufacturers to deliver reliable, fit-for-purpose solutions that improve efficiency, safety, and performance.About QnergyQnergy delivers methane mitigation and remote power solutions to the natural gas industry worldwide. Powered by its innovative Free Piston Stirling Engine, Qnergy provides scalable, cost-effective, and reliable solutions that maximize uptime and operational efficiency. With thousands of units already deployed, Qnergy has abated millions of tonnes of CO₂e, enabling customers to achieve net-zero targets while maintaining profitability.

