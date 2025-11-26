TheyDo Named as a Leader in Customer Journey Management

TheyDo is a leader in Customer Journey Management Platforms TheyDo is the AI-powered Journey Management Platform used by enterprises to unify customer, employee, and operational data in the context of the customer journey.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheyDo, a leading provider of Customer Journey Management, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Management Platforms, Q4 2025, a report published by the independent research and advisory firm, Forrester.TheyDo received the highest possible scores in eighteen evaluation criteria, including Business impact and ROI analysis, coordinating journey improvement actions, integration with systems of record and engagement, and generative AI capabilities; and in the strategy category, vision, roadmap, and innovation.“Starting from the limitations of traditional journey mapping, TheyDo pioneered the evolution to true journey management over the past six years: connecting insights to strategic execution with proven ROI,” said Jochem van der Veer, CEO and Co-founder, TheyDo. “To us, being recognised as a Leader by Forrester is a huge milestone for the company and team, and an important acknowledgment of the value journey management brings to enterprises today. We're looking ahead as a Leader among top vendors in the market to its next frontier with AI capabilities that automate analysis and scale decision-making to help enterprises maximise ROI from their CX investments.”This recognition marks the latest big moment in what has been a significant year for TheyDo. It follows the announcement of a partnership with PwC, and the company’s doubling of its year-on-year revenue growth, driven by rapid enterprise adoption across financial services, retail, and travel.TheyDo also expanded its leadership bench, appointing Bill Staikos, a highly respected figure in the CX industry, as a strategic advisor, and hosted the first-ever global journey management conference, Beyond the Map, in Barcelona, bringing together leaders from service design, CX, and journey management.This momentum underscores TheyDo’s commitment to shaping the future of customer-centric transformation through AI, enterprise coordination, and measurable business impact.Jochem van der Veer added: “We believe this recognition reinforces the momentum we’re seeing across the market. Large enterprises are standardising journey management as a core part of how they operate, and our role is to give them the tools, intelligence, and alignment needed to drive real business outcomes.”Learn more:Access The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Management Platforms, Q4 2025 here. Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here. About TheyDoTheyDo is the AI-powered Journey Management Platform used by enterprises to unify customer, employee, and operational data in the context of the customer journey. By turning disconnected insights into experience intelligence, TheyDo helps organisations prioritise what matters, act faster, and prove business impact. Learn more at theydo.com.

