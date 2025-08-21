TheyDo More Than Doubles Enterprise Revenue as Enterprises Scale AI-Powered Customer Journey Management

TheyDo is the AI-powered Journey Management Platform used by enterprises to unify customer, employee, and operational data in the context of the customer journey. TheyDo provides context to your structured and unstructured data, aligning teams to uncover the path to deliver on your customer and business goals. Journey AI reveals customer insights and business opportunities hiding in all your customer journeys, at scale.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lufthansa, and MetLife show how journey management software speeds decisions, boosts conversion, and lifts customer satisfaction.

Experience is the new currency of growth, and our customers are proving that aligning around journeys unlocks real, strategic value.” — Jochem van der Veer, CEO and co-founder of TheyDo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheyDo , the pioneer of AI-powered customer journey management , today reported that enterprise revenue more than doubled year over year through July 2025, driven by strong adoption in financial services, retail, and travel. Companies are moving from static journey maps to an operating model that connects customer understanding to next-best actions, aligning product, CX, and operations on what improves outcomes fastest.Teams at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lufthansa, and MetLife are using shared journey visibility and AI-assisted prioritization to speed decisions, reduce friction, and lift conversion and customer satisfaction—turning feedback into action with clear owners and measurable impact.At Forrester’s CX Summit events in North America and EMEA, leaders from MetLife and Lufthansa shared how TheyDo’s Journey AI and Data Hub help teams spot and resolve issues in hours instead of weeks.“Experience is the new currency of growth, and our customers are proving that aligning around journeys unlocks real, strategic value,” said Jochem van der Veer, CEO and co-founder of TheyDo. “This first half of the year marks a tipping point — from talking about customer-centricity to operationalizing it at scale, powered by AI.”At the Forrester CX Summits in both North America and EMEA, TheyDo customers MetLife and Lufthansa took the stage to share how journey management is helping them transform how teams work — enabling prioritization, decision-making, and alignment that’s grounded in real customer insight.U.S. expansion driving global momentumTheyDo’s growth in the U.S. has played a key role in its momentum. Over the past year, the company has built out a complete go-to-market function in the region, offering deeper support for its growing roster of enterprise clients. Under the leadership of Matt Peloso, VP of global revenue, TheyDo has scaled a cross-functional team spanning business development, sales, engineering, and customer success — with a clear focus on helping large organizations operationalize journey management across silos.“Journey management is no longer a niche tool — it’s a strategic layer for enterprise execution,” said Peloso. “We’ve built the team, infrastructure, and platform to meet that demand head-on.”AI innovation that connects insight to actionDuring the first half of 2025, TheyDo launched a series of platform innovations designed to help companies move beyond static mapping and toward intelligent, automated decision-making. These included the introduction of Data Hub, a centralized knowledge layer that brings together qualitative research from across the organization, and major upgrades to Journey AI, which now enables teams to quantify insights, identify next-best actions, and track experience impact in real time.These capabilities are helping organizations get more value from the data they already have. By connecting interviews, tickets, feedback, and performance metrics into a shared journey context, AI-powered journey management gives teams a clearer understanding of what customers need and how the business should respond.That clarity is already changing how leading organizations work. PwC, a TheyDo customer, is using journey management to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its consulting teams.“We’re excited to be working with TheyDo. The platform is helping our teams work more efficiently by giving us a clearer view of what matters to our clients’ customers and where they should focus,” said Roger Gagnon, Chief Experience Officer at PwC. “The AI tools allow us to surface insights at scale, which means we can spend less time digging through data and more time delivering value. By integrating journey management into our approach, we are able to deliver more consulting impact for the same investment, and that is a win for our clients and our teams.”Bill Staikos joins as strategic advisorTo support its next phase of growth, TheyDo has appointed Bill Staikos as a strategic advisor. A well-known leader in the CX industry, Staikos brings decades of experience spanning both enterprise brands and technology vendors, with a focus on using data to drive better outcomes for customers, employees, and the business.“TheyDo is the most exciting company I’ve worked with in years,” said Staikos. “Their platform combines AI and human-centered design in a way that makes decision-making faster, clearer, and more connected. I’ve spent my career helping companies turn data into business wins, and I see TheyDo as the new standard for doing just that across product, sales, finance, and operations.”“Bill’s experience, perspective, and values are deeply aligned with ours,” added van der Veer. “His impact is already being felt, and we’re excited to have him helping shape the next phase of our growth.” Beyond the Map : a new flagship for experience leadersLooking ahead, TheyDo will host Beyond the Map — the first global journey management conference designed for experience and transformation leaders looking to turn strategy into execution. Built in partnership with the CX and service design community, the event will explore how AI-powered journey management is becoming the connective tissue between insight, alignment, and action.The event will spotlight how teams are moving beyond static diagrams and disconnected dashboards toward dynamic, real-time intelligence that links every function — from product and operations to marketing and finance — around a single source of truth. From sharing stories of transformation to exploring how AI is reshaping decision-making, Beyond the Map is where the next generation of experience leadership will connect.About TheyDoTheyDo is the AI-powered Journey Management Platform used by enterprises to unify customer, employee, and operational data in the context of the customer journey. By turning disconnected insights into experience intelligence, TheyDo helps organizations prioritize what matters, act faster, and prove business impact. Learn more at theydo.com.

CEO and co-founder of TheyDo, Jochem van der Veer, takes you through a quick overview of the Journey Management platform for customer-centric collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.