Oceanfront Restaurant Del Mar Now Open at Auberge Beach Residences in Fort Lauderdale

Del Mar Fort Lauderdale

The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant’s debut brings vibrant coastal flavors and exceptional service to South Florida’s dining scene

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) is proud to announce the opening of Del Mar Fort Lauderdale , the highly anticipated third location of the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and the first in East South Florida. Del Mar Fort Lauderdale spans more than 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining space, marking the brand’s largest location to date and its first waterfront restaurant offering a beachfront bar and dining experience. The venue debuts at the luxurious Auberge Beach Residences, introducing the brand’s signature hospitality, vibrant coastal cuisine and refined design to Fort Lauderdale’s iconic shoreline.“As our presence continues to expand throughout South Florida, we look forward to introducing our next Del Mar location to Fort Lauderdale, a vibrant city that perfectly complements our passion for delivering culinary excellence and effortless dining experiences guided by beauty,” said David Miller, President and COO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “Our leadership team has long been part of the Cameron Mitchell Restaurants family, bringing a wealth of expertise that we’re confident will create a lasting impression on every guest who walks through our doors. With a seasoned team, a breathtaking oceanfront setting, and a heartfelt approach to service, Del Mar Fort Lauderdale will set a new benchmark for elevated beachfront dining infused with genuine hospitality.”Del Mar Fort Lauderdale features four private dining rooms, a beachfront bar, a wine cellar and a 5,000-square-foot outdoor terrace offering panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The venue’s bright, European-inspired interiors are inspired by the Mediterranean coastline, blending natural textures, warm neutrals and lush greenery for a refined yet inviting atmosphere.Located just north of Sunrise Boulevard within the Auberge Beach Residences, Del Mar joins the area’s vibrant culinary landscape and further expands Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ South Florida footprint, following the successful opening of Ocean Prime Fort Lauderdale at the Las Olas Marina earlier this year.The restaurant is led by General Manager Travis Cusack and Executive Chef Mitch Brumels, whose highly experienced culinary vision celebrates the flavors and traditions of coastal landmarks such as Greece, Southern Spain, Morocco, Italy, and France. The made-from-scratch menu is curated with a focus on fresh seafood, artisanal pastas, vibrant produce and rich olive oils to create dishes designed for sharing and celebration.Dinner highlights include the Open Fire Roasted Shellfish Platter served tableside with South African lobster tail and scallops, Lobster Spaghetti with sweet garlic tomato sauce and calabrian chili, Truffle Agnolotti with ricotta and fresh shaved truffles, Snapper with blistered tomatoes and roasted eggplant, Sea Bass with heirloom tomato broth and fennel confit, and an array of signature dips and spreads. Oceanfront weekend brunch features half-price Veuve Clicquot by the glass and bottle. Standout brunch dishes include Shakshuka with harissa stewed eggs and roasted peppers, Lobster Scramble with mascarpone and heirloom tomatoes, French Toast with whipped mascarpone and a cinnamon orange swirl, Mushroom Frittata, and Cinnamon Date Bread with orange icing and pistachio labneh butter. Guests will also enjoy handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list curated to complement the menu’s bold yet enhanced flavors.“Our goal at Del Mar Fort Lauderdale is to create meaningful connections and deliver the warm, genuine hospitality that defines the CMR experience. We’re excited to bring everyone into this stunning location to share our vision for world-class cuisine,” said Travis Cusack, General Manager of Del Mar Fort Lauderdale.Del Mar Fort Lauderdale is open for dinner service Monday through Thursday from 4–10pm, Friday from 4–11pm, Saturday from 3–11pm and Sunday from 3–10pm. Beginning on Saturday, December 6, 2025, weekend brunch will be served at 11am every Saturday and Sunday. Guests will also be able to enjoy happy hour Monday through Friday from 4–6pm that will offer $5 off signature cocktails, $4 off dips and flatbreads, and $3 off select wines by the glass.For more information, please visit DelMarMediterranean.com or CameronMitchell.com.As seen on CNN, Forbes and Smart Business, Mitchell shares his story and the wisdom he has gained through the years in his book ‘Yes is the Answer. What is the Question?’, available at ShopCameronMitchell.com

