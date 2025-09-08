Del Mar Announces Hiring for New Waterfront Location Opening at Auberge Beach Residences in Fort Lauderdale

The Mediterranean-Inspired Restaurant is Now Recruiting for Its Highly Anticipated Fort Lauderdale Opening

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Del Mar, the acclaimed Mediterranean coastal restaurant from the award-winning Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR), is preparing to open its newest location in Fort Lauderdale at the oceanfront Auberge Beach Residences in fall 2025.Set to become the largest Del Mar location to date upon opening, encompassing over 17,000 square feet, the restaurant is now recruiting hospitality associates to join its team and bring the brand’s signature flavors and warm, European-inspired hospitality to South Florida. Beginning Monday, September 8, the hiring office will be open for in-person applications and interviews for all positions, including servers, bartenders, guest services, line cooks and general utility team members.In-Person InterviewsWHO: Del Mar Fort LauderdaleWHEN: Applications Open September 8, 2025M-F: 10:00 am – 6:00 pmSaturday: 10:00 am – 2:00 pmWHERE: 2313 N Ocean BlvdFort Lauderdale, FL 33305CONTACT: 754.778.7188APPLY ONLINE: Online Application “We are excited to bring Del Mar’s Mediterranean-inspired dining experience to Fort Lauderdale and are looking for passionate, hospitality-driven team members to join us on this journey,” said Alex Schultz, Regional Director. “At Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, we are proud to foster an exceptional work environment that supports our associates and are looking forward to doing so in Fort Lauderdale.”Del Mar Fort Lauderdale will offer an elevated oceanfront dining destination spanning more than 17,000 square feet, including 12,000 square feet indoors and 5,000 square feet outdoors. The restaurant will seat over 400 guests and feature five private indoor dining rooms, an expansive oceanfront patio, a large beachfront bar and a wine cellar. Guests will enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean while experiencing Del Mar’s vibrant Mediterranean flavors.Inspired by the coasts of Greece, Southern Spain, Morocco, France, Italy and Turkey, Del Mar’s seasonal, made-from-scratch menu highlights fresh seafood, artisanal cheeses, rich olive oils, bright produce and aromatic spice blends. Signature offerings include shareable dips and spreads, flatbreads, chilled shellfish, handcrafted cocktails and wood-fired specialties such as the dramatic Open Fire Roasted Shellfish Tower, designed for family-style dining. A lush, European-inspired design will complement the coastal setting, creating a lively yet elegant atmosphere.The Fort Lauderdale opening follows the success of Del Mar’s flagship in Naples and expansion to Columbus, Ohio, with another Florida location planned for 2026 in West Palm Beach’s highly anticipated NORA district. The new Auberge Beach location marks the company’s first oceanfront restaurant and will further expand CMR’s presence in South Florida, joining the nationally acclaimed Ocean Prime, which opened this spring at Las Olas Marina.For more information, visit delmarmediterranean.com ###About Cameron Mitchell RestaurantsFounded by Cameron Mitchell in 1993, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, LLC (CMR) has built a diverse portfolio of varied concepts, ranging from multi-location upscale destinations to single neighborhood favorites. Today, CMR operates 51 restaurants company-wide under 20 different concepts, with 23 locations in Columbus, Ohio, including Budd Dairy Food Hall. In addition, Cameron Mitchell Premier Events, the premier catering and event planning company in central Ohio, oversees three venues in Columbus. The national Ocean Prime brand has 21 locations in 15 states plus the District of Columbia, with an upcoming location in Nashville, Tennessee in 2026. The Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern, a sister company of CMR, currently operates 18 locations in three states. CMR and the various concepts have received numerous culinary, leadership, entrepreneur, community service and readers’ choice awards. For more information, visit CameronMitchell.com As seen on CNN, Forbes and Smart Business, Mitchell shares his story and the wisdom he has gained through the years in his book ‘Yes is the Answer. What is the Question?’, available at ShopCameronMitchell.com

