Operation Honor: Rural Salute™ Announces Bold 2026 Agenda to Bring Real Help Home to Rural Veterans

Our mission is to show up in the places everyone else overlooks and make sure rural veterans know they are seen, supported, and not alone.” — Michelle Lang

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation Honor: Rural Salute™ (OHRS), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving rural veterans and their families, has announced its 2026 agenda, a focused push to bring practical support directly into rural communities where veterans actually live, work, and raise families. The agenda centers on four priorities; a boots on the ground rural event tour, AI powered mental health tools, a tele med pilot, and expanded family and resource support.

“Rural veterans have carried this nation for generations,” said Michelle Lang, Founder and Executive Director of Operation Honor: Rural Salute™. “In 2026 we are done with lip service; we are bringing front porch service. Our mission is to show up in the places everyone else overlooks and make sure rural veterans know they are seen, supported, and not alone.”

*Four State Rural Event Tour

In 2026 OHRS will host a series of Rural Salute events in four states. Each event blends community fun with real access to services. Veterans and families will find music, food, kids activities, and neighbors enjoying a day together; right alongside information tables and support teams from providers, mentors, and local partners.

The goal is simple; make it easy for rural veterans to discover what exists for them without driving hours, filling out confusing paperwork, or walking into intimidating systems. These events are designed so a veteran can show up in jeans and boots, enjoy the day with their family, and still leave with answers, appointments, and connections.

*AI Mental Health Support When It Is Needed Most

Rural veterans face higher rates of isolation and suicide and often wait weeks for help. In 2026 OHRS will launch an AI supported wellness companion to give rural veterans someone to “talk to” at any hour. This tool will offer private check ins, simple coping strategies, and guidance on when and how to connect with live professionals.

The AI companion is not a replacement for therapy; it is a bridge. It is designed for those nights when the silence gets loud, for the long drive home on a dark road, for the moments when a veteran knows something is wrong but does not know where to start.

*Tele Med Pilot in Central Pennsylvania and Northeast North Carolina

For many rural veterans a basic appointment requires hours of driving and time away from work and family. The 2026 Tele Med pilot will place secure virtual care options in locations veterans already trust, such as American Legion halls and community hospitals in Central Pennsylvania and Northeast North Carolina.

Through these hubs veterans will be able to access primary care and behavioral health appointments in a fraction of the time it currently takes. Lab work and follow ups will be coordinated with local partners to reduce travel burdens and make ongoing care more realistic for rural life.

*Family First Resources and Rural Salute Portal

Rural veterans rarely struggle alone; their spouses, children, and extended families carry the weight with them. The 2026 agenda expands the Rural Salute Resource Portal and launches more family centered programming.

Families will be able to find help with navigating VA systems, exploring alternative career paths that work in rural communities, and accessing financial, housing, and mental health resources in one place. Peer mentors will connect veterans to others who share their background and story so conversations feel real, not scripted.

“When one person on the porch is hurting the whole porch feels it,” Lang said. “Our work is about turning that same porch into a place of strength and hope; where someone always has an answer, a resource, or a hand to offer.”

*Call for Partners and Supporters

Operation Honor: Rural Salute™ does not charge veterans to participate in events, programs, or the community. Every mile driven, event hosted, and resource delivered is made possible by donors, corporate partners, and individuals who believe rural veterans deserve more than being left behind.

Partners can help by sponsoring a rural event in their region, funding AI and Tele Med hubs, or supporting the continued growth of the Rural Salute Resource Portal and family programs.



*About Operation Honor: Rural Salute™

Operation Honor: Rural Salute™ (Veteran Help Point, Inc. D/B/A Operation Honor: Rural Salute™) is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to rural veterans, their families, and the communities they call home. Through live events, resource navigation, tele med pilots, mental health support, and an online resource community, OHRS connects rural veterans to the help, hope, and opportunities they deserve. To view the full 2026 agenda or learn about partnership opportunities, visit ohruralsalute.org.

