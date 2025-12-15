A New Veteran® Sets 2026 Goal to Grow Veteran Services by Up to 70% Through New Partnerships

Andrew Davenport, Executive Director of A New Veteran

~ Nonprofit expands partnerships, family centered events, and storytelling support to increase the number of Veterans served by up to 70% in 2026 ~

To truly honor Veterans, we have to honor their whole story and their whole family” — Andrew Davenport

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Veteran®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping Veterans receive the benefits they have already earned, released its 2026 Impact Report theme and goals today. The organization’s focus for the coming year is clear. Keep the heart of the Veteran first, meet Veterans where they are, and ensure that their service and sacrifice are fully recognized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, no matter when or where they served.

In a benefits landscape that can feel overwhelming and, at times, predatory, A New Veteran® stands apart. Many organizations in the Veteran benefit space charge large fees up front or take a cut of a Veteran’s benefits. A New Veteran® does neither. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, A New Veteran® does not receive any money from the Veterans it serves. Its work is funded solely through grants and private donations. The only thing the organization asks of Veterans is that they show up, share their story, and allow that story to be shared with the VA.

A New Veteran’s® approach centers on story. Every Veteran’s experience is unique. The organization spends time understanding the story of each individual Veteran and then helps them write and speak that story in a way that the VA can clearly understand. This includes clearly articulating combat related injuries and service connected disabilities in language and formats the VA will recognize and accept. A New Veteran® then walks with the Veteran through the entire VA process, listening to both the highs and the lows that can happen along the journey.

In 2026, A New Veteran’s® primary operational goal is to “meet Veterans where they are.” Rather than expecting Veterans to find and travel to them, the organization is intentionally partnering with more military affiliated nonprofits across the country. These collaborations will allow A New Veteran® to come alongside existing programs and events, meet the Veterans those organizations already serve, and offer on site support in understanding the value of their service, the cost of their sacrifice, and the benefits they have earned through the VA.

One major partner in this effort is Operation Honor Rural Salute. Throughout 2026, A New Veteran® will attend all four of Operation Honor Rural Salute’s statewide events in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida. These gatherings focus on rural Veterans who are often the most overlooked and under resourced. By being physically present at each of these events, A New Veteran® will be able to sit with rural Veterans and their families, listen to their stories, and begin the process of crafting the narratives and documentation needed for their VA claims.

Because a Veteran’s family is often their strongest support system, A New Veteran® is also leaning into family centered experiences in 2026. Whether at a one day event or a three day retreat in places like the Appalachian Mountains of Georgia or other locations around the country, the organization is committed to creating environments where entire families can attend together. The focus is on relaxed, judgment free spaces where honest conversations can happen without fear, condemnation, or the sense that anyone has to “have it all together.”

“To truly honor Veterans, we have to honor their whole story and their whole family,” said Andrew Davenport, Executive Director of A New Veteran®. “Our 2026 vision places Veterans and their families at the center. We sit with them, listen without judgment, and help them tell their story in a way that the VA can clearly see the impact of their service. We believe every Veteran deserves that level of care and clarity.”

To support this expanded vision, A New Veteran® plans to bring on two additional team members in 2026 whose sole focus will be getting to know Veterans, understanding their stories, and helping them craft their narratives and claims. With this increased capacity, the organization expects to increase the number of Veterans served by approximately sixty five to seventy percent. This growth is critical at a time when many Veterans still are not taking advantage of the VA benefits they have earned, often because the process feels confusing, discouraging, or retraumatizing.

“What makes A New Veteran® different is simple,” Davenport added. “We do not charge Veterans. We do not take a percentage of their benefits. We are here to stand in the gap with them, to be their advocate, and to help them be heard. Our funding comes from people and organizations who believe that Veterans should never have to pay to access what they have already earned.”

As A New Veteran® moves into 2026, the organization is inviting foundations, corporate partners, churches, community organizations, and individual donors to stand with them. Increased funding will directly support more one to one storytelling support, more family centered experiences, and broader partnerships with military affiliated nonprofits nationwide, all with a single purpose. Keep the heart of the Veteran front and center so that no Veteran is left without the benefits they have earned.

About A New Veteran®: A New Veteran® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in North Georgia, dedicated to helping Veterans secure the VA benefits they have already earned. The organization focuses on understanding each Veteran’s unique story and helping them write and speak that story in a way the VA can clearly recognize as service connected. A New Veteran® never charges Veterans for its services and does not take any portion of their VA benefits. Its work is funded entirely through grants and private donations, allowing the team to walk alongside Veterans and their families through every step of the VA process with dignity, clarity, and compassion.

For more information about A New Veteran®, to review the 2026 Impact vision, or to learn how to partner or donate, please visit: anewveteran.org.

