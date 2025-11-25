A Adoption Advocates of Georgia Named Best Adoption Agency in Georgia for 2025 by Click360 Awards

A Adoption Advocates of Georgia receives the Click360 Award for over 35 years of outstanding leadership and compassionate service in adoption statewide.

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Adoption Advocates of Georgia has been honored as the Best Adoption Agency of Georgia of 2025 by the Click360 Awards . This recognition highlights the agency's exceptional dedication to providing ethical, comprehensive, and compassionate adoption services to families and birth parents across the state.A Adoption Advocates of Georgia was selected for its long-standing commitment to excellence and its full-circle approach to the adoption process. For over 35 years, the agency has guided countless families through their adoption journeys with personalized and professional support. The Click360 Awards recognized the organization for its extensive services, including domestic and international home studies, vital birth parent counseling, post-placement support, and management of Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children (ICPC) reports, all while prioritizing the well-being of every child.The Click360 Awards program celebrates professional service organizations that demonstrate outstanding integrity and expertise. By naming A Adoption Advocates of Georgia as the top agency, the awards team highlighted the critical role that experienced and compassionate professionals play in building strong, loving families."We are incredibly honored to receive this award and to be recognized for the work we are so passionate about," said Ashley Byers, owner and founder of A Adoption Advocates of Georgia. "This is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to making the adoption journey as seamless and supportive as possible. For us, it has always been about more than just processes; it's about building families with the utmost care, ethics, and compassion. We are grateful to every family and birth parent who has trusted us to be part of their story."This award affirms the agency's reputation as a trusted leader in Georgia's adoption community. By focusing on affordability and personalized guidance, A Adoption Advocates of Georgia continues to make the dream of building a family a reality for many, ensuring every step is handled with sensitivity and professionalism.About Click360 AwardsThe Click360 Awards program recognizes excellence across various professional service industries. The awards celebrate businesses and organizations that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and unwavering integrity. The High Five Awards, in particular, honor leaders in specialized fields who not only meet but exceed industry standards, providing vital and compassionate services to their communities.About A Adoption Advocates of GeorgiaA Adoption Advocates of Georgia, Inc. is a state-licensed Child Placing Agency serving the entire state of Georgia for over 35 years. The agency provides a full range of adoption services, including domestic and international home studies, birth parent counseling, and post-placement support. With a mission to build families through compassionate, ethical, and affordable services, A Adoption Advocates of Georgia offers personalized guidance to support adoptive families and birth parents throughout their unique journeys. For more information, please visit adoptionadvocatesofga.org

