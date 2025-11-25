Koo & Sobotta Law Named Best Personal Injury Lawyer of 2025 by Click360 Awards

Georgia law firm recognized for outstanding client advocacy, proven results, and accessible legal representation.

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koo & Sobotta Law has been honored as the Best Personal Injury Lawyer of 2025 by the Click360 Awards . This prestigious recognition highlights the firm’s unwavering dedication to client advocacy, its proven track record of securing justice for injury victims, and its commitment to accessible, compassionate legal representation across Georgia.Koo & Sobotta Law was selected for its exceptional results and client-first philosophy. With over 35 years of combined experience, the firm has successfully helped more than 5,000 clients and recovered millions of dollars for injury victims. The Click360 Awards distinguished Koo & Sobotta Law for its comprehensive support, which includes a contingency-based model making sure that clients pay nothing unless their case is won. This approach removes financial barriers and allows the firm to focus entirely on achieving the best possible outcome for those they represent.The Click360 Awards program celebrates businesses that demonstrate outstanding service, integrity, and positive impact. By naming Koo & Sobotta Law as the top personal injury firm, the awards team recognized its role in providing clarity and relentless advocacy for individuals and families during life's most challenging moments. The firm's multilingual services in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and Cantonese were also noted as an important factor in making high-quality legal support accessible to a diverse community."We are incredibly honored to receive this award and be recognized for our commitment to our clients," said Andrew Julio Koo, owner of Koo & Sobotta Law. "This acknowledgment is a direct reflection of our team's dedication to fighting for the justice and compensation our clients deserve. We have always believed that everyone is entitled to exceptional legal representation, regardless of their background or financial situation. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and will continue to serve them with the integrity and resolve that defines our firm."This award affirms Koo & Sobotta Law’s position as a leading personal injury practice in Georgia. The firm’s focus on clear communication, personalized strategies, and proven results continues to set a standard for excellence in the legal field.About Click360 AwardsThe Click360 Awards program recognizes excellence across various professional service industries. The awards celebrate businesses and organizations that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and unwavering integrity. Honorees are selected for their outstanding contributions to their fields and their commitment to providing vital and compassionate services to their communities.About Koo & Sobotta LawThe Law Offices of Koo & Sobotta, P.C. is a premier law firm based in Duluth, Georgia, specializing in personal injury, immigration, and real estate closings. With over 35 years of combined experience, the firm is dedicated to providing professional, personalized, and multilingual legal representation. Known for its client-first approach and a strong track record of success, Koo & Sobotta Law is committed to helping clients navigate complex legal challenges with confidence and clarity. For more information, please visit koosolaw.com

