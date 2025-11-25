The Garage Announces Winners of Its First-Ever Bold Awards: Celebrating Healthcare Leaders Driving Change

The Garage honors healthcare leaders reshaping care with its first Bold Awards, celebrating innovation, equity, and transformative impact across the industry.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Garage announced the winners of its Inaugural Bold Awards, a new recognition program honoring individuals and organizations who are challenging the status quo, advancing equity, and driving meaningful change across healthcare.Created to honor bold leadership in healthcare, the Bold Awards spotlight individuals and organizations that put patients first and drive innovation, connectivity, and transparency across the industry.Buddy Dyer, Mayor of the City of Orlando, stated, “With 335 million patients visiting our healthcare facilities each year, and only 30,000 certified care managers available, the need for bold, innovative solutions in healthcare has never been greater.”What Are the Bold Awards?The Bold Awards celebrate healthcare leaders who embody what it means to #BeBold—challenging the status quo and redefining what equitable, high-quality care can be. Honoring excellence in access, data innovation, value-based transformation, and frontline leadership, the four award categories include Access Advocate, Data-Driven Disruptor, VBC Transformer, and Frontline Trailblazer. Following a public nomination period, a distinguished panel—including Regina Berman (Adventist Health), Dr. Steven Lane (Health Gorilla), Blake Madden (Hospitalogy), and Himadri Sarkar (Teleperformance), with Awards Administrator Stacy Fox (The Garage)—convened on October 29, 2025, to select the inaugural recipients. The Garage is proud to recognize four exceptional leaders whose work is reshaping healthcare in meaningful, lasting ways.2025 Bold Awards Winners 🏆 Frontline Trailblazer: Kayce Degenhardt, MSML, CHCIO, RTR, PMP, VP of Clinical Applications, Inova HealthKayce Degenhardt is transforming IT at Inova, leading 210 staff and 600+ clinical applications. Inspired by her clinical background and her mother’s cancer journey, she has rebuilt trust and driven systemwide improvements—cutting backlog 87%, reducing documentation time by ~35%, and accelerating imaging access by 6 days—earning national recognition, including an Epic Honor Roll Summa Cum Laude.🏆 Data-Driven Disruptor: Jena Quinn, PharmD, BCPPS, CEO & Founder, Perfecting PedsWith just 1,700 pediatric pharmacists nationwide and a 31% medication error rate, Jena Quinn is addressing a critical national gap. She designed the first tech-enabled pediatric pharmacy model for ambulatory care, reducing admissions by 44%, preventing 28 hospitalizations, and closing 17 HEDIS gaps.🏆 Access Advocate: Brittany Sachdeva, Chief Operating Officer, Cibolo HealthBrittany Sachdeva champions rural health equity, designing High Value Networks that preserve local independence while driving scalable impact. She has led telehealth expansion, chronic care programs, and safety initiatives, advancing innovation, quality, and access across rural communities.🏆 VBC Transformer: Joshua M. Liao, MD, MSc, Professor of Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical CenterDr. Joshua Liao is a leading voice in value-based care, uniquely serving on both MedPAC and PTAC while transforming health system delivery. With 330+ publications and $15M+ in funding, he bridges policy, clinical practice, and innovation, shaping the future of VBC.About the GarageBased in Orlando, Florida, The Garage is a high-tech population health management platform that empowers value-based care across communities with a core mission to change healthcare for good...one community at a time. With over 200 employees across multiple locations, we work with more than 180 healthcare organizations and 26,000 providers across 48 states. Through our collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 16 million patient lives and enables providers to achieve the Quintuple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health, a sustainable service model for care teams, and equitable access to care for all.

