The Garage Ignites a New Era in Population Health Innovation with Bridge[A] Blaze Agents, Unveiled at Annual FUSE 2025

The Garage unveiled Bridge[A] Blaze Agents at FUSE 2025, igniting a bold new era in population health with AI-driven insights, automation, & real-world impact.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Garage proudly unveiled Bridge[A] Blaze Agents at its annual FUSE event, held in-person and streamed live on May 9th, 2025, in New York City. Surrounded by customers, partners, and industry thought leaders, The Garage showcased how Blaze Agents will accelerate the transformation to value-based care for organizations nationwide. The FUSE event served as the perfect launchpad, bringing together the brightest minds in healthcare to witness firsthand the power and potential of this new era of Blaze Agents.This year’s FUSE event featured inspiring success stories from multiple customers, including Adventist Health, which demonstrated measurable community impact through its use of the Bridge platform. Examples included improvements in utilization management and reimbursement outcomes, a 68% decrease in No-activity rate, a 13% increase in Follow-Up Rate, and the implementation of automated performance scorecards to streamline operations and refocus on patient care. Over the past 12 months, The Garage’s Bridge platform has achieved exceptional impact and scale: 273 releases, 329 customizations and enhancements, and an industry-leading 99.99% uptime. The platform powered over 1 million care events, processed 1.34 billion claims, and managed 3.1 billion patient records.“Blaze Agents are a natural evolution of the platform experience to democratize VBC at scale,” said Pranam Ben , Founder and CEO of The Garage. “Unveiling Bridge[A] Blaze Agents at FUSE, surrounded by our most innovative partners and forward-thinking leaders, was the perfect way to mark this bold leap forward.”Blaze Agents empowers:• Instant, actionable insights for smarter, faster decision-making• Automated, intelligent workflows for reducing clicks and cognitive load• Support for the Quintuple AIM: lower costs, better care, improved health, sustainable models, and equityOne of the Agents currently in development in an exclusive partnership with Cibolo Health is a contract management and reimbursement analysis agent designed to help healthcare providers manage payer contract compliance. It ingests payer contracts, calculates expected reimbursements, and compares them against actual payments to identify discrepancies.“We are excited to partner with The Garage on building this agent. We believe this will address a very important compliance and financial need for our rural health provider partners across the Cibolo network,” said Brittany Sachdeva, Chief Clinical Officer, Cibolo Health.About The GarageBased in Orlando, Florida, The Garage is a high-tech population health management platform that empowers value-based care across communities with a core mission to change healthcare for good…one community at a time. With over 200 employees across multiple locations, we work with more than 100 healthcare organizations and 25,000 providers across 36 states. Through our collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 15 million patient lives and enables providers to achieve the Quintuple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health, a sustainable service model for care teams, and equitable access to care for all. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health

