Rezolve.ai Connect 2026: Unveiling the Next Era of Agentic AI for Enterprise Employee Support

IT and HR support teams want reliable action, not just responses!” — Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai Connect 2026 is gearing up to be the defining enterprise AI event of the year, bringing together global technology leaders, AI futurists, and transformation champions for a power-packed, three-hour virtual experience on January 28th, 2026. With the first announcement generating strong industry momentum, the second wave of highlights showcases why this year’s theme, The Agentic AI Revolution: Transforming Enterprise Employee Support, is capturing the attention of CIOs, CHROs, and digital transformation leaders worldwide.

As enterprises race to operationalize AI and transition from traditional ITSM workflows or HR workflows to agentic, autonomous systems, Rezolve.ai Connect 2026 will demonstrate exactly what cutting-edge transformation looks like in real-world environments. Attendees will hear from industry giants including leaders from Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, CDW, TotalEnergies, and pioneering AI-first organizations. With an exclusive lineup of CXOs, authors, enterprise AI researchers, and transformation executives, the event focuses on showing measurable business outcomes.

The main stage opens with a forward-looking vision session on how autonomous employee support will redefine enterprise operations across IT, HR, and Shared Services. This sets up the platform for a high-profile panel featuring Microsoft and CDW leaders, who will discuss what it really takes to activate large-scale AI adoption and build workplaces where humans and AI operate in true partnership. The agenda also features transformation stories from Procter & Gamble and TotalEnergies Denmark, offering attendees a rare glimpse into AI-first operations at two global enterprises.

A key highlight of this year’s event is a deep dive into purpose-built Agentic AI, demonstrating how specialized AI agents now autonomously resolve up to 70% of employee support tickets - a milestone reshaping enterprise service delivery models. Attendees will also experience a live Voice AI showcase, where password resets, ticket creation, and intelligent triage happen instantly over phone channels with zero wait time and zero additional headcount.

Beyond the main stage, Rezolve.ai Connect 2026 introduces 3 high-value breakout tracks - IT, HR, and MSP/Partner, allowing leaders to tailor their learning journey. Sessions will cover AI-powered automation, enterprise search for HR, next-gen ITSM, omni-channel support, and margin expansion for MSPs using multi-agent AI architecture. These tracks blend future-of-work insights from globally recognized experts with practical, immediately implementable strategies for enterprise teams.

Closing sessions include a powerful discussion on building trustworthy, secure AI systems, featuring security and AI thought leaders from Blumberg Capital, EOG, and OpenAI. The event will conclude with customer and partner recognition, followed by Rezolve.ai’s 2026 vision keynote.

With over a dozen spotlight speakers, breakthrough product demonstrations, and transformational enterprise stories, Rezolve.ai Connect 2026 promises unmatched clarity into what the Agentic AI future looks like and how enterprises can get there fast.

