Rezolve.ai Named Among Top AI Agent Innovators in CB Insights' Prestigious AI Agent Market Map

Top AI Agent Innovators- rezolve.ai

Recognition places Rezolve.ai alongside industry leaders transforming enterprise IT operations with Agentic AI

Being recognized by CB Insights is a testament to the transformational work our team is doing” — Manish Sharma, Co-founder and CRO of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "This recognition from CB Insights validates what we've known since day one—the future of enterprise IT support isn't about chatbots or basic automation. It's about truly autonomous AI agents that resolve issues before they become tickets." — Saurabh Kumar, CEO and Founder, Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai, the pioneer in Agentic AI-powered employee support, today announced its inclusion in CB Insights' highly anticipated AI Agent Market Map, which profiles over 400 of the most promising private companies building AI agent applications across enterprise technology and industry-specific solutions.

The comprehensive market map, published by CB Insights—the leading provider of predictive intelligence on private companies—positions Rezolve.ai in the Cybersecurity & IT Operations category alongside notable players in the enterprise technology space. Companies were selected based on CB Insights' proprietary scores.

"Being recognized by CB Insights is a testament to the transformational work our team is doing," said Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at Rezolve.ai. "Our platform doesn't just deflect tickets—it autonomously resolves 65-80% of L1 support issues without any human intervention. That's the kind of measurable ROI that enterprises are demanding today, and CB Insights' research confirms that service and IT operations are leading the way in demonstrable AI agent returns."

AI Agents Driving Real ROI in IT Operations

The CB Insights report highlights that AI agent adoption is accelerating fastest in areas with well-defined workflows and measurable outcomes—precisely where Rezolve.ai has focused its innovation. According to CB Insights' research, customer support and IT operations lead the maturity curve for AI agent implementations, with enterprises realizing immediate ROI through reduced need for human support staff and transformed pricing models that charge per successful resolution rather than per seat.

CB Insights' accompanying webinar on AI Agents and ROI also noted that IT operations agents are primed for significant enterprise adoption as organizations seek to automate well-defined workflows.

"The CB Insights data shows exactly why Agentic AI is resonating with enterprise IT leaders," added Kumar. "Our clients are seeing dramatic reductions in response times, cost savings of up to 40%, and productivity gains that fundamentally change how their IT and HR teams operate. We're not just participating in the AI agent revolution—we're leading it."

Rezolve.ai's inclusion in this prestigious mapping comes as the company prepares for Rezolve.ai Connect 2026, a virtual conference on January 28th, 2026, featuring leaders from Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, CDW, and TotalEnergies discussing the Agentic AI revolution in enterprise employee support.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is the leading Agentic AI platform for autonomous employee support, serving enterprises across IT, HR, and Shared Services. Unlike traditional ITSM tools or basic chatbots, Rezolve.ai's autonomous AI agents understand context, take action, and resolve employee issues end-to-end—without human intervention.

The platform integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, Slack, and existing enterprise systems, delivering measurable outcomes including 65-80% autonomous ticket resolution, 40% reduction in support costs, and dramatically improved employee satisfaction. For more information, visit www.rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai’s Agentic SideKick 3.0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.