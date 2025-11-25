Water and Sanitation on Vaal River system update

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has closed (1) more sluice gate yesterday at 10:00 to reduce the water outflow at the dam. This follows the closure of four (4) sluice gates over the weekend to decrease the water outflow from 1097 to approximately 650 mᵌ/s. This brings to five (5) sluice gates closed from the eight (8) which were opened last week. Three (3) sluice gates will remain opened. Water outflow at Bloemhof Dam was kept at 1002.3 mᵌ/s yesterday.

This morning, both Vaal and Bloemhof Dams are at their full water supply capacity of 101.86% and 104.77% respectively.

Since the rainfall has resumed, the Department will constantly conduct its flood routine analysis to actively monitor the inflow water levels at both Vaal and Bloemhof Dams, to determine the action that needs to be taken with regards to the remaining opened sluice gates at Vaal Dam.

The sluice gates were opened as part of dam safety protocols, to control water releases from the dams when the water levels rise sharply and to prevent the water resource infrastructure from failing, as it may lead to a dam bursting and causing a disaster of unimaginable magnitude.

The Department implements these necessary controlled water releases at the dams as part of dam safety precautions to safeguard the infrastructure and to protect human life.

For more information, contact:

DWS Head of Communications

Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675

E-mail: MathebulaM@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

