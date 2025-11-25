Her Highness Announces EAA’S Silatech Reached 5 Million Beneficiaries

Her Highness made the announcement during her speech at the EAA Plenary entitled “Everything Begins with Education: Pathways to Opportunity” The EAA plenary addressed the role of education in promoting sustainable development and tackling inequality gaps A panel discussion featured Her Excellency. Latifa Al-Droubi, the First Lady of the Syrian Arab Republic, Her Excellency. Nehmat Aoun, First Lady of the Republic of Lebanon and Her Excellency Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Silatech is a programme under EAA Foundation focusing on economic empowerment for marginalized youth

DOHA, QATAR, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA), announced today that Silatech — a program under EAA Foundation — has surpassed its 2019 pledge to provide five million job opportunities for beneficiaries. Her Highness made the announcement during her speech at the EAA Plenary entitled “Everything Begins with Education: Pathways to Opportunity” during the WISE 12 Summit at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Her Highness stated: “Today, I am proud to announce that the Silatech has surpassed its contractual commitments, reaching over five million beneficiaries. This achievement was made possible by our unwavering belief in our mission, the tireless dedication of our partners, and the resilience of the communities we serve.”

Her Highness concluded her speech by emphasizing the need to reduce the unemployment rate stating: “I urge us not to limit our ambition to the milestone of five million beneficiaries.” Her Highness took the opportunity to renew the call for collective action to reduce the unemployment rates and encourage all who can to strive to reduce unemployment rates and secure a better more sustainable future.

The EAA plenary addressed the role of education in promoting sustainable development and tackling inequality gaps, and explored strategies to link education to economic opportunities. The session featured a panel discussion with Her Excellency. Latifa Al-Droubi, the First Lady of the Syrian Arab Republic, Her Excellency. Nehmat Aoun, First Lady of the Republic of Lebanon and Her Excellency Sen. Oluremi Tinubu the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

