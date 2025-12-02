Auto Link Names Chris Miller as Chief Growth Officer

Logo of Auto Link Chris J. Miller

Auto Link elevates leadership to accelerate nationwide growth and deepen financial-institution partnerships.

HARAHAN, LA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Link, a leading provider of embedded digital solutions for financial institutions, announced today that Chris Miller has been appointed as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Miller previously served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has been instrumental in driving the company’s rapid expansion and product innovation.

In his new role, Miller will continue to oversee Auto Link’s sales, client support, and marketing operations while assuming a renewed focus on nurturing strategic partnerships and forging new collaborations to accelerate growth. This move aligns with Auto Link’s expansion into new verticals, including the upcoming launches of Home Link and CalcuLink, designed to extend the company’s embedded technology beyond auto lending and into the mortgage and financial-calculator spaces.

“Chris has been a driving force behind Auto Link’s growth and the success of our credit union partnerships,” said Ed Bourgeois, CEO of Auto Link. “As we continue to evolve and expand our suite of solutions, his leadership and vision for partnership development will be essential in scaling our impact across the financial industry.”

Under Miller’s leadership, Auto Link has strengthened its presence nationwide, helping credit unions engage members earlier in the buying journey and capture more loan opportunities directly through their own digital ecosystems. His transition to CGO reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable, partnership-driven growth and a continued focus on client success.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and continue building on the momentum we’ve created,” said Miller. “With Home Link and CalcuLink, we’re opening new doors for credit unions and banks to connect with consumers in more meaningful ways, and partnerships will play a key role in bringing that vision to life.”

About Auto Link

Auto Link supports more than 300 credit unions and community financial institutions across the United States with embedded digital solutions that keep members connected to their financing throughout the buying journey. By bringing vehicle shopping, mortgage research, and financial calculators directly onto the institution’s website, Auto Link helps drive measurable loan growth, deepen member engagement, and strengthen long-term loyalty in a competitive digital marketplace.



