Centergy Solutions Launches Home Link, a Modern Digital Homebuying Experience for Financial Institutions and Borrowers

HARAHAN, LA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centergy Solutions announced the official launch of Home Link, a digital homebuying platform designed to simplify and modernize the path to homeownership while strengthening the role financial institutions play throughout the journey.

Home Link delivers a guided, end-to-end homebuying experience that brings property search, education, and decision-making into one intuitive digital environment. Built specifically for financial institutions, the platform empowers credit unions and banks to engage members earlier in the homebuying process, deepen relationships, and remain central to one of life’s most significant financial decisions.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest moments in a person’s life, yet the process is often fragmented and overwhelming,” Ed Bourgeois, CEO and Founder of Centergy Solutions, said. “Home Link was built to remove friction, provide clarity, and help financial institutions stay connected to their customers from the moment they start dreaming about a home through closing and beyond.”

Home Link combines consumer-friendly technology with institutional value, allowing financial institutions to offer a branded, modern experience without disrupting existing lending workflows. The platform guides consumers through each step of the homebuying journey while reinforcing trust, education, and financial confidence.

“Home Link reflects how people actually buy homes today—digitally, thoughtfully, and with guidance they can trust,” Chris Miller, Chief Growth Officer of Centergy Solutions, said. “It allows financial institutions to meet members earlier in the process and support them in a more meaningful way, while still driving qualified, informed lending opportunities.”

As part of the Centergy Solutions ecosystem, Home Link integrates seamlessly alongside Auto Link and CalcuLink, creating a more connected experience across auto lending, home lending, and financial decision-making.

With the launch of Home Link, Centergy Solutions continues its mission to provide a cohesive suite of digital tools that help financial institutions better serve consumers at every stage of life’s financial journey.

Additional enhancements and integrations are planned throughout 2026 as Centergy Solutions continues to expand the Home Link platform.

About Centergy Solutions

Centergy Solutions is a technology-driven solutions provider focused on helping credit unions and community banks deliver smarter, more connected experiences for consumers. Through its integrated ecosystem- including Auto Link, Home Link, and CalcuLink, Centergy Solutions supports the full financial journey, from auto and home lending to informed financial decision-making. Built on innovation, partnership, and a borrower-first mindset, Centergy Solutions provides patented digital solutions that empower financial institutions to compete and win, grow, adapt, and better serve their customers and communities.

