DSBF Final: Wolfpack One scores upset in $110,000 Bachrad
Wolfpack One, driven by Troy Beyer, earned a win Monday as an 11-1 shot
DOVER — An early break in stride by 1-20 favorite Tuis Star opened the door for Wolfpack One to spring an 11-1 upset in the $110,000 Marv Bachrad Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund championship for 2-year-old trotting fillies on Monday, Nov. 24, at Bally’s Dover.
In line to Troy Beyer, Wolfpack One was one of three fillies to vie for the early lead, and the E L Platinum-Vandalous filly withstood early pressure from Emerys Angel (driven by Art Stafford Jr.) for the entirety of a :28.1 first quarter before that rival also broke stride. Once in control, Wolfpack One led 75-1 pocket pursuer Belle’ Natania (Trae Porter) through middle splits of :58 and 1:28. Belle’ Natania took aim off the pegs midway around the final turn, but Wolfpack One gave all she had to prevail by a diminishing half length in 2:00.1. Emerys Angel reset and made mild late gains to finish third, beaten 1-3/4 lengths.
Tuis Star failed to sustain a mid-race rally and finished seventh in the eight-horse field.
Jason Skinner trains Wolfpack One, who has now won two races and earned $99,732 from eight starts, for Stuart Chambers Racing, BCJM Inc. and Divine Horse Racing. She paid $24.20 to win.
Two-year-old male trotters will contest their $110,000 DSBF championship in race 8 on the Tuesday, Nov. 25, card at Bally’s Dover. First post is 4:30 p.m.
